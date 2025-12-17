Your guide to Calgary’s must-visit holiday markets this year

By Maham Fatima, December 17th 2025—

Looking for festive fun this holiday season? Calgary is full of Christmas markets where you can shop, enjoy live entertainment and experience the holiday spirit. From free community markets to ticketed events, including options close to campus, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for handmade gifts, seasonal treats or festive activities, you won’t be disappointed this season.

Markets close to UCalgary:

Night Market — Holiday Edition

Admission is free atCentral Commons Park, University District (Thirsk St NW) on Dec. 4 (5 p.m. – 9 p.m.). The holiday night market featuring local vendors, live music, festive treats, interactive activities including a tree-lighting ceremony and ice skating performances with a heated igloo and complimentary hot chocolate..

Olympic Oval Holiday Market & Skate with Santa

Admission is $10 Adults & $5 Child/Senior & $25 Family. Alumni and family skate for free. Head to the Olympic Oval, at University of Calgary (288 Collegiate Blvd NW) on Dec. 6 (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.). Find more than 80 vendors (all UCalgary students and alumni), festive activities, visits with Santa and skating on The Fastest Ice in the World™.

There are more free and ticketed events throughout the city beyond UCalgary:

Free events:

Granary Road’s Annual Christmas Market

Admission is free! Just head to Granary Road (226066 112 Street West) on Saturdays & Sundays, Nov. 22 – Dec. 14 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Shop local vendors indoors at the main market building & heated greenhouse, visit the petting zoo, take photos with Santa and alpacas!

Entry is free at The Quonset at The Crossroads Market (1235 26 Ave SE). On November 14–15, 21–22, 28–29 (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.), and explore over 50 rotating local artisans and small businesses offering handmade crafts, vintage items, antiques, and artisan eats and live music.

Ticketed events:

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Prices to enter are as follows, $20 General Admission and $12 Seniors (65+)/Children (3–12). Head to Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW) on Nov. 14–16, 21–23, 28–30 (timing varies) and shop vendors indoors and outdoors, enjoy a petting zoo, delicious food, Santa visits, festive entertainment and more!

Market Collective Holiday Series

On Dec. 5,12 (4pm – 9pm) & December 6-7, 13-14 (10am – 5pm), pay the $10 weekend admission (age 13+) at BMO Centre, Hall D (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary). Shop from over 100 vendors offering handmade crafts, artisan goods and unique holiday gifts.

All of these markets offer more than just shopping, offering places to connect with others, celebrate and enjoy the holiday time. Regardless of what market you decide to attend, each one will bring people together, showcase local sellers, and fill this time with holiday fun!