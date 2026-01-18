Revolt with Iron and Fire: Grandson play at Machall

By Abbas Hussain, January, 18 2026—

The popular Canadian band, Grandson, has been on tour across Canada, the U.S and the rest of the world. On the 5th of December, Grandson made a brief visit to Calgary to play at MacEwan Concert Hall.

Grandson played a couple of songs during their night from their new album, Inertia, but also previous ones as well. Those included “Bells of War,” “Pull the Trigger” and “Little White Lies.” Grandson’s genre of music can be described as a mix of rock, hip-hop and trap with a heavy emphasis on political messaging in his music

“Bells of War” can be described as a song about the nature of war, but also about life in general, backdropped with a hardcore and metallic element to the music. “Pull the Trigger” also follows the same rhythm with a blend of heavy elements mixed in with vocals.

Grandson’s music overall can be described as a bridge between music and politics, with his music at times being quite political in nature. This was no different at this concert, with him calling out the U.S government for its inexcusable actions, especially including their support of Israel and the IDF as the war in Gaza continues onward.

The atmosphere for the show was quite thrilling. The choice of the Machall, a venue by day is often used for conferences of all different sorts, was turned into a heavy music venue at night. Complete with stage lights and speakers, to become a top choice of a music venue. The choice of lighting was certainly striking, with the red piercing through the dark venue filled with hundreds of fans on an otherwise frigid night.

As Grandson continues his tour across Canada and the rest of the world, more information about the Inertia tour can be found here.