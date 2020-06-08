Calgary community rallies to peacefully protest police brutality

By Krishna Shetye, June 8 2020 —

“No Justice, No Peace, No Racist Police!” was among the chants of the thousands of passionate Calgarians who gathered on the Louise Bridge on 10th Street NW on Wednesday, June 3.



Protesters gather at the 10th Street Bridge to hear from speakers and organizers before starting to march into downtown. // Photos by Mariah Wilson.

The crowds, who were protesting the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, as well as many similar police brutality incidents, were mainly composed of youth and young adults, though some families brought young children. Aside from police brutality in the United States, many activists pointed out that Canada is also complacent, citing racism in both the African-American and the Indigenous communities. One such incident closer to home is the recent death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto after a 24-story plummet during an encounter with the police.

A protester holds a sign that reads: “Canada is not innocent.” // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

Before marching towards the downtown core, protestors clustered at the bridge to listen to the stories of individuals who faced racism, many of whom were embraced by fellow supporters after emotionally recounting their experiences.



A handful of businesses along the route handed out supplies, like water bottles, or displayed signs to show their solidarity with the protesters. // Photos by Mariah Wilson.

Supplies like masks, water, and snacks, were distributed by security volunteers in neon vests affiliated with the hosting organization, Calgary Against Police Brutality. They also provided crowd control services, assisted by members of the Bearspaw Nation, of the Nakoda people in Alberta. The Bearspaw Nation members showed their support by beating traditional drums with the crowd.

Photo by Mariah Wilson

Due to the large volume of protestors, Memorial Drive was temporarily blocked off by police who directed traffic elsewhere. Many passing cars honked in support as they took the detour.





Protesters would stop at intervals along the route to raise their hands in a moment of silence to honour the victims of racial violence. // Photos by Mariah Wilson.

“We are here to make sure that it’s possible for people to exercise their right to peacefully protest,” said an officer who identified himself as Chris. “The [Calgary Police Department] coordinated with the [organizer’s heads] in order to maintain a safe environment for protestors.”

Calgary Police Officers were scattered throughout the crowd and along the streets to help with road closures and safety. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

About an hour into the protest, the march began. Simy Apte, a downtown resident, heard chants from her apartment balcony and gazed at the massive crowd that was passing by her street.

“It was really special to be able to witness it,” said Apte. “Everyone was out on their balcony watching it for a while. We could actually hear [the protestors] start across the [Louise Bridge], and slowly make their way down 8th street. You could hear them clearly saying ‘Black lives matter,’ and ‘I can’t breathe.’ They all stopped and did a kneeling demonstration as well. It was pretty moving.”

Many residents along the route could be seen emerging from their residences to take photos, cheer on or watch the protest unfold. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

The march ended in a large conglomeration at the Olympic Plaza, where a candlelight vigil was held for the victims of racism.

“It was an amazing chance to come together as a community and fight for such an important cause,” said Dhruvi Talwar, a University of Calgary engineering student holding a ‘South Asians 4 Black Lives’ sign.



Photos by Mariah Wilson.

This was the third event protesting police brutality in Calgary with more to come, including a vigil in front of City Hall this coming Saturday.

After marching through downtown, protesters gathered at Olympic Plaza for a vigil. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

For more information regarding the Black Lives Matter movement in Canada, check out the Black Lives Matter website and the Calgary Social Change Facebook page.



Protesters took a knee on Stephen’s Avenue to listen to a speaker. // Photos by Mariah Wilson.

Photo by Mariah Wilson



Photos by Mariah Wilson.

Photo by Mariah Wilson.



Photos by Mariah Wilson.







Photos by Mariah Wilson