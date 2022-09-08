The Queen of England has passed away at 96

By Sophia Lopez, September 8 2022—

Today, Buckingham Palace has announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ, the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch.

The monarchy has expressed great sadness over her passing, with a public statement from her son, King Charles Ⅲ, paying tribute to his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read the message. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reflected on his relationship with the Queen and how her presence will be missed.

“In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all. Canada is in mourning,” he said. “She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so.”

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I express our heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time,” said Trudeau in a public statement on the Canada website.

The passing of the Queen has triggered Operation London Bridge, the step-by-step plan for how the British government deals with her passing — and Operation Unicorn, the plan created in case the monarch died while in Scotland, as explained by CBC.

The Canadian government will also be following its own procedures set in place, but details will slowly unravel over the next few days.