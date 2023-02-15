Annual Fines-for-Food program supports SU Campus Food Bank

By Eula Mengullo, February 15 2023—

The Students’ Union (SU) and the University of Calgary’s Parking and Transportation Services return with their annual Fines-for-Food program. The program is in support of the SU Campus Food Bank which provides food hampers to the campus community and helps ease food insecurity amongst the student population.

From Feb. 13 to 19, students and anyone with outstanding parking fines can pay their fees to have 55 per cent of the proceeds go toward the Campus Food Bank regardless of when the fines occurred. Payments can be made either online or in-person. More information on how to pay parking fines can be found on the Parking and Transportation services website.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Vice-President Student Life Adrian Alcantara explains the partnership between the SU and the campus Parking and Transportation Services.

“This program is a collaboration between the university and the Students’ Union Campus Food Bank in support of the university’s food security initiative and the SU’s commitment towards food security as well,” said Alcantara.

This week-long initiative is especially important for students intending to graduate this spring as all fines must be paid off prior to graduation.

The program was established in 2021 as part of an initiative to tackle food insecurity among the campus student population. Since then, the initiative has been running annually to help raise funds for the variety of programs that the Campus Food Bank offers.

Alcantara highlighted that last year they raised over $6,000 for the food bank just through the Fines-for-Food program alone. They intend to surpass these numbers this year.

Alcantara also remarked on the support from the U of C and encourages the campus community to partake in the program.

“The SU really wants to thank UCalgary for working with us and for the support of the SU Campus Food Bank,” said Alcantara. “We also really hope that the campus community will rally behind this chance to support the good work that the SU Food Bank does.”

For anyone wanting to access the SU Campus Food Bank, they can be reached by phone at 403-220-8599 or via email at foodbank@ucalgary.ca.

To learn more about the SU Campus Food Bank, their services and programs, visit the Students’ Union’s website.