Calgary’s concert scene is growing and expecting to bring in artists of all genres

By Hannah Caparino, April 5 2024—

Calgary is becoming a more prominent tour spot for many big-named artists around the globe, with many more planning to come. In the past, Calgary has welcomed legends like Journey, while making space for current artists such as Daniel Caesar and Sabrina Carpenter. From the Saddledome to our very own MacEwan Concert Hall, Calgary is expected to bring in a variety of talent for everyone to enjoy.

Beginning with the Saddledome, the venue can seat almost 20,000 people, making it an ideal spot for artists who have a major following. For those who enjoy listening to indie-pop or folk, fans can see Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Noah Kahan for his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour on Mar. 28. Alongside Noah Kahan is another folk artist, Hozier, embarking on his Unreal Unearth Tour, who’ll be arriving this summer on Aug. 23. Although there are a number of folk artists coming to Calgary, pop-punk fans can start lining up to see Avril Lavigne at the Saddledome this coming Sept. 18, where she’ll be performing her most popular songs on her Greatest Hits tour.

The Saddledome also makes a popular spot for those performing in partnership with the Calgary Stampede as part of the Stampede Concert Series. First in the concert series line-up is the iconic Motley Crue, where fans of 80’s and 90’s rock can let loose on July 11.

The next star that is slated to perform is country singer Miranda Lambert, who is set to perform on July 12 and is expected to dazzle the crowd with her infectious songs.

An exciting announcement was made on Mar. 18 by Live Nation Entertainment, explaining that Bryson Tiller will be performing on July 11. It is unknown if this performance will be in-line with the Calgary Stampede, but his announcement has already begun to entice R&B fans to buy tickets. The most notable group that was revealed in the line-up created a buzz among Calgary’s younger audience, as The Jonas Brothers are set to make an appearance as part of the concert series. After a successful album release back in May 2023, the band has been touring around North America and will be performing in Calgary for the first time this July 13. For details about the Stampede Concert Series, click here.

Aside from the Calgary Stampede Tour, the Cowboys Music Festival has become a place of interest for many musicians. Headlining her first hometown show is Calgary’s own Tate Mcrae, who will be going on a world tour for her sophomore album Think Later. McRae will be performing at the Cowboys tent on July 5.

The Saddledome isn’t the only venue expecting big artists as McEwan Hall will be hosting America’s Got Talent winner, Tori Kelly. Kelly’s Purple Skies tour will be arriving in Calgary on April 21, and it will be based on her upcoming album, Tori. For those interested in getting a sneak peek at her album, Kelly released an EP titled tori which includes tracks such as, “missin u” and “alive if i die”, both of which will be appearing in the self-entitled album. Tickets are not yet sold out but for further details, you can check out the MacEwan Hall website.

Calgary is becoming a popular destination for artists, and the large number of stars coming indicates that Calgary will continue to host big names in the near future. Calgary is a rich and bustling city that can benefit from the community created by music listeners.