Coca-Cola stage reviews: Bryson Tiller

By Vama Saini, July 22 2024—

Grammy-nominated R&B and hip-hop artist Bryson Tiller delivered an unforgettable performance on July 11 at the Coca-Cola Stage during the Calgary Stampede. Known for his seamless blend of trap, soulful R&B, fresh rap and pop elements, Tiller captivated the audience from start to finish.

The concert kicked off with Tiller’s hit “Exchange,” a perfect mix of soulful melodies and hyped-up hip-hop beats that set the tone for the evening. The crowd was immediately hooked, and the energy only grew when Tiller performed his smash hit “Don’t.” It felt like the entire crowd, one of the largest at the Stampede this year, was singing along, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Tiller’s rendition of “Playing Games” continued the night’s theme of authenticity and emotional depth, raising the bar for heartfelt and genuine music. With the concert attracting one of the largest crowds of the Stampede, videos of the event quickly went viral, highlighting Tiller’s commanding stage presence.

Throughout the night, Tiller expertly balanced his classic hits with newer tracks, keeping the audience fully engaged. Even with the slower tempo of some R&B classics, his performance was anything but lackluster. Tiller’s heartfelt lyrics and smooth beats created an energetic and immersive experience that had the audience fully engaged.

Midway through the performance, Tiller slowed things down with “Right My Wrongs,” a poignant track that showcased his ability to convey deep emotion through his music. The audience swayed along, lost in the intimate moment shared between the artist and his fans. This slower interlude was a perfect contrast to the more upbeat tracks and demonstrated Tiller’s versatility as a performer.

Another highlight was his performance of “Run Me Dry,” a track that had everyone dancing to the infectious rhythm. The live rendition added an extra layer of energy to the already lively atmosphere, with Tiller’s charismatic stage presence amplifying the excitement.

Photo by Daman Singh

As the night drew to a close, Tiller ended his performance on a high note. Just as fans began to leave, he surprised everyone by launching into his single “Whatever She Wants.” The crowd went wild, rushing back to the stage to catch the final moments of the show.

Bryson Tiller’s distinctive blend of hip-hop and R&B proved to be an ideal match for the Calgary Stampede. His dynamic performance showcased his exceptional talent, affirming his status as a formidable presence in the music industry, adept at delivering both emotional ballads and high-energy anthems with equal finesse.