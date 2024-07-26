Welcome to the 45th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival

By Ilana van der Merwe, July 26 2024—

Running from July 25th to July 28th, the Calgary Folk Music Festival brings artists from all over the world to collaborate and perform in the heart of downtown Calgary — Prince’s Island Park.

Kerry Clarke, CFMF’s artistic and marketing director, sat down to provide the Gauntlet with insight and information on this festival.

“There are so many different ways to experience this festival,” Clarke said. “You don’t line up for eight hours then get into a hot tent and stand on pavement. That is not our vibe. This is an audience-centric festival and we try to have all kinds of wonderful amenities.”

Providing a secure, safe and shaded environment for attendees to explore is of utmost importance to the CFMF board. When asked what guests of this event can expect from Prince’s Island Park, Clarke outlined that this festival works to produce a space where music can be enjoyed without worry.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful location. It’s very safe and chill, not too crowded. When you go, it is kind of like a mini village for four days. There are places to hang. You can be watching artists — or you could be reading under a tree. Expect people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Featuring an artsmarket, multiple small restaurant tents, as well as the brilliance of panelists like Richard Flohil, there is rarely a vacant spot on the festival’s docket. Clarke shares that the Folk Fest is intended to be a family fest, listing a number of family oriented activities and commenting on the festival’s goal of affordability for families.

“COAS In The Park featuring Kids Calgary Animated Objects Society is also providing family events like puppets and mask making,” Clarke said, “There are different discount rates for youth under 13, students, and seniors.”

As a student, daily tickets may range from $50 to $60 dollars — an astounding price considering that the festival will feature 70 artists in the lineup and free amenities like water filling stations and well kept porta-potties. However, as a volunteer, you have free access to all performances granted you occasionally giving back to the festival.

“Volunteers put in a minimum of 16 hours over the weekend. When you are not occasionally in the beer garden pouring beer or driving an artist, you are in the middle of the scene. You are not busy, you are an audience member.”

Clarke said that the volunteer application for the 2025 festival will open this coming January and that those interested should contact vsupport@calgaryfolkfest.com.

A unique function to this festival is the introduction of the highly anticipated ‘sessions’ planned to run throughout the festival. Harboring new artistic ventures, Clarke admitted that this is one of her favorite events featured at the festival.

“A session is a sort of arranged marriage where we put different artists together according to different styles and themes. It takes things to the next level. People rotate playing in rounds backing each other up. These artists create brand new songs, collaborations and even albums.”

Oftentimes, the associations with music festivals can be negative. The CFMF works hard to turn this narrative around. With 70 percent of festival waste being diverted out of landfills, many environmentally friendly transport options and sustainable vendors, the impact of the CFMF is being seen.

“[Being green] is really important to us. It means that we are ‘walking the walk’ in terms of sustainability. It seems like a contradiction to have the work ‘folk’ in your name and not be environmentally friendly,” Clarke said. “Whenever we can be environmentally friendly we aim for it.”

Celebrating its 45th year, the Calgary Folk Music Festival has created a renowned reputation that brings in attendees in the tens of thousands. For more information on the Calgary Folk Music Festival feel free to access their website. Check out this playlist for a sample of the performances to follow at the 2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival.