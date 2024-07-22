A dramatic end to the 2024 Calgary Stampede Rodeo

By Maggie Hsu, July 22 2024—

The 2024 Calgary Stampede concluded on Red Hot Championship Sunday with the crowning of champions marked by impressive performances from the athletes, intense competition, and some controversy to add drama to the event.

The last day of the rodeo produced close results in all events but ultimately produced a rare crop of all first-time Calgary Stampede Rodeo winners.

In bareback riding, Castle, California’s RC Landingham was the stand-out winner. After qualifying for the final four with 89.50 points on Special Delivery, he rode Virgil for an impressive 94.00 points, 3.50 points ahead of fan-favourite, Rocker Steiner.

In bull riding, the bulls got the better of the crop of competitors as only two of the 12 that qualified for Championship Sunday made it into the final showdown. Even then, Jeff Askey and Chase Dougherty could not tame the bulls as both were bucked off during the finals. However, someone had to take home the $50,000 cheque, ultimately crowning both Texans co-champions.

In tie-down roping, Haven Meged from Miles City, Montana topped the finals with an impressive 6.7s to finish first in the tie-down roping finals for his $ 50,000 cheque, adding to his winning summer after winning the Ponoka Stampede earlier in July.

In steer wrestling, Montanan, Ty Erickson came out on top with 4.0 seconds despite having ankle surgery just two months earlier.

In barrel racing, Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook, Oklahoma completed the course with an impressive 16.94 seconds, edging out 2018 Stampede Rodeo champion, Hailey Kinsel, 46-hundredths of a second.

Saddle bronc riding saw a dramatic result as a recording error stirred up controversy. Zeke Thurston was riding for his fourth Calgary Stampede rodeo title in saddle-bronc while world-ranked number four, Kade Bruno was looking for his first Stampede Rodeo trophy.

Both riders posted 92.0 points in the final showdown, triggering a ride-off in which both competitors would be paired with fresh horses for one final ride to determine the champion. Thurston was the first to ride in the head-to-head on Yesterday’s Delivery and ultimately posted a 90.5-point ride. Bruno mounted Mary Lou and gave a near-perfect ride, giving him a 92.0-point performance.

As the crowd cheered and Bruno made his way to the stage to accept his trophy and cheque, the judges checked their scoring and decided to correct Bruno’s score to a 90, giving Thurston his fourth Championship at the GMC Grandstand. The fireworks went off and Thurston hoisted the bronze trophy above his head and the competition went on, however, an announcement was made that the judges had yet again revisited their scoring and awarded Bruno his original 92.0 points. In a shocking and confusing turn of events, Kade Bruno was named the 2024 Stampede Rodeo Saddle Bronc Champion.

Despite the controversy, both cowboys were sportsmanlike and understanding.

“I come out and Zeke said, ‘I’m sorry about all this,’” said Bruno in an interview with the Calgary Herald after Sunday’s rodeo. “He goes, ‘It kind of takes away from your moment,’ and he said if it had been the other way, it would have taken away from mine … I said, ‘Hey, no hard feelings, buddy. They fixed it.’ I’m not sure what got messed up. I’d have been just as happy for him.”

Big Valley, Alberta’s Zeke Thurston did not walk away empty-handed though. He was awarded the Guy Weadick Award, given to the one chuckwagon or rodeo competitor who embodies the spirit of the Calgary Stampede and what a cowboy stands for. “It is based upon ability, appearance, showmanship, character, sportsmanship and cooperation with other cowboys, the arena crew, the media and the public.” This, based on his reaction to the scoring controversy during his event, is exemplified in the Albertan.

As the dust settles on the 2024 Calgary Stampede, participants and fans are already looking forward to next year’s event, eager to see what new stories and champions will emerge.