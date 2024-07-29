For the love of sports: Cavalry FC

By Marvellous Chukwukelu, July 29 2024—

The Calgary Flames may be getting some well-deserved rest but professional sports in Calgary are far from taking a break. There is a ferocious battle being fought by Calgary’s own Cavalry FC within the hallowed halls of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). But first, here’s some context to set the scene.

In 2023, Cavalry FC achieved an impressive record of 16 wins, seven draws and five losses – only one of which was at their home ground, ATCO Field in Spruce Meadows. This was more than enough to leave them atop the CPL and earn them the Canadian Premier League Shield. However, an extra-time loss to defending champions and bitter rivals, Forge FC, left them as the runners-up for the North Star Cup.

Unfortunately, that cloud of disappointment seems to linger and has been haunting them this season. Two brutal losses over their two-legged matchup against Orlando City SC knocked them out of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The 2–1 loss to Forge FC that followed soon after also dealt a blow to what should have been a masterclass in revenge against the Canadian champions and delivered a loss to the Cavs on the opening day of the CPL season.

If we are being honest, the Cavs are not having the best season so far. Last year, their win–draw–loss record after 16 games was an impressive 7–6–3 which had them at a commanding 27 points. This season, it is 4–9–3 which, despite having the same number of losses, wipes a significant six points off their previous tally, settling the Cavs at 21 points. The league table has reflected this, as the current Shield holders find themselves barely hanging on to a playoff spot as they sit at fourth* in a league of eight teams.

It is not the end of the road though. With 12 games to play, the opportunity to end the season on a strong note still presents itself and that feeling echoes even within the halls of the soccer club. This can be exemplified by a statement made by head coach, Tommy Wheeldon Jr., during a press conference that is part of the leadup to an away clash with Vancouver FC. In that conference, he recounts a conversation he had with the players in which he asked them to mark his words.

“We will go on a run here and we will change the narrative”.

It is not hard to believe the Englishman. After all, a look at last season shows a team very familiar with end-of-season runs especially since they went on a monstrous 9–1–2 win to secure the Shield and their playoff spot last season.

In addition, take a look at the team we are currently playing with; captain Marco Carducci – the first CPL player ever to be called up to the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Ironman Dan Klomp – who has not only been the cornerstone of the Cavs defense but recently grabbed his first goal of the season in style against Forge FC — free scoring Tobias Warchewski, Camargo, Gutierrez, Akio, Trafford, Aird, and the myriad of players, staff, and supporters who are working towards and cheering Cavalry FC to victory. New additions of Nicolas Wähling and Lowell Wright should also go far in taking the Cavs back to a team that effectively creates opportunities and takes them.

So, if you are looking for a sports-obsessed community and do not mind the bit of walking you will have to do to get to the pitch, pick up your walking shoes, head to ATCO stadium, and buckle yourself in for one of the wildest non-Stampede rides that Calgary has to offer. Or as the Cavs would say, come #RideWithUs.