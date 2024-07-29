The Calgary International Blues Festival: Fostering, preserving and presenting the blues

By Ilana van der Merwe, July 29 2024—

As musicians flock towards downtown Calgary and excited attendees exchange digital receipts for entrance wristbands, artistic director Cindy McLeod works tirelessly to present the 20th annual Calgary International Blues Festival.

With events running from July 29th through to Aug. 4th, the hotspot of blues in Calgary moves away from bars like the King Eddy and the Blues Can and outdoors to Millennium Park — or now known as Cowboy’s Park. McLeod and her army of faithful volunteers are ecstatic to pitch their festival tents and main stage at this beautiful location.

“[Millennium Park] is easily accessible, and wheelchair accessible,” McLeod said. “It is near bike paths and the LRT [and] a natural amphitheater so you cannot find a bad place to sit. We [also] put in a giant tent for beer and shade.”

McLeod shared that CIBF’s event schedule was heavily inspired by their goals as an organization.

“Our mandate is to foster, preserve, and present blues music and musicians,” she said.

July 29th serves as the starting line for all of the week’s dynamic events. At the historic King Eddy, artists like the Corbie Dorner trio with Brett Spaulding and Kent Mcrae will provide a free concert to those interested. This show will feature a night of dancing and great, authentic blues.

July 30th will see the CIBF’s objective of providing musical outlets and opportunities to the people of Calgary play out in full.

With information and registration found online, individuals can take part in a blues guitar workshop presented by Brother Ray Lemelin.

“The workshop is in partnership with the Memorial Park Library. They provide the venues, we provide the artist. It is for all skill levels ages 16 and up,” McLeod said.

McLeod hopes to inspire the sharing of music like the blues amongst Calgarians regardless of their circumstances in order to foster this thriving community.

“We do free events in the front half of the week. We want everyone to be exposed to the blues [and] to overcome financial barriers,” she said.

Photo credit Calgary International Blues Festival

In order to preserve the blues scene in Calgary, McLeod turns to experienced artist Richard Flohil to share his stories of his time in the business in a panel hosted by John Rutherford at the King Eddy.

“In Calgary, compared to somewhere like Memphis, there are no touchstones. When you stand on Beale Street in Memphis and you look around, all you see is the blues. In Calgary there aren’t a lot of references like that. That is where King Eddy comes in and why it is important to talk and set the context,” McLeod explained.

This event — titled “Walk Through Blues History” — will truly capture the experience of a blues musician through the years in Canada.

“The Walk Through Blues history is a very important facet. It is about telling the story of the blues,” McLeod said. “We are presenting the opportunity to present context.”

August 1st to August 4 will be a collection of blues performances at the Millenium Park mainstage, starting as early as 1:00 pm and ending as late as 1:00 am. This section of the festival makes up the heart of the CIBF.

“We are known to be very hospitable. It is super important that all people feel welcome. It’s upbeat music with a laid back atmosphere. You won’t find rigidity. You won’t find long line ups. You won’t find many rules. We just ask for common courtesy,” McLeod said.

She added that this year’s festival is moving in a significantly more green direction, regardless of its involvement with the blues.

“We have compost, recycling, bike racks and spots to refill your bottles. We are trying to move away from paper and move towards digital systems. We got a new website, a new ticketing system, an online raffle and digital information rather than prints.”

The festival itself rallies around the celebration of art and community. Featuring an art market, a beer tent and additional panels, the Millenium Park portion of the festival presents only the best of blues with help from a collection of dedicated volunteers.

McLeod added that students who would like to get involved in volunteering for the CIBF can check online for updates, registration, and information.

For information on ticket prices, facility restrictions or advisories, transit, and performers, visit the festival’s website. For a sample of what music one can enjoy at this festival, you can listen to this playlist.