Full Circle Theatre puts a modern and campy spin on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in their new play Riverona

By Hannah Caparino, July 31 2024—

The world premiere of Full Circle Theatre’s new play Riverona introduced audiences to a new version of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Through combining the events of Romeo and Juliet with the teenage tropes found in CW shows, the play satirizes the absurd plot of the original play through the perspective of a teen drama.

Riverona was written and created by Erin Weir and Claire Bolton, and the play is structured into four episodes with each covering the events of Romeo and Juliet. Another element introduced was allowing the play to exist within its own television program, including b-plots, commercials and flashbacks, paying homage to multiple cable programs. One of Full Circle Theatre’s Artistic Directors, Erin Weir, discussed the creation of Riverona and its new approach to Romeo and Juliet.

“I don’t think anyone has ever done Romeo and Juliet as a comedy, like just purely ‘R and J’ as a comedy. […] And as we did more we realized the structure that really lent itself well too was the CW teen drama,” Weir said.

Episode one opens in Riverona High and quickly establishes the conflict between the Montagues and Capulets, beginning with a sword fight that disrupts the halls of Riverona High. Juliet (Megan Baldrey) is a new student who is determined to establish both a new identity and new reputation at Riverona High, and Romeo (Hans Wackenhauser) is introduced as a lovelorn teenager experiencing his first breakup. Audiences are thrown into the drama between the warring families, exploring the complications of teenage life and familial conflict.

Episode two introduces the setting of The Deep Friar, the local food stand where many plot lines intersect. The episode parodies plotlines that can be found in the teen drama Riverdale, as the B-plot imitates the characters’ misguided attempts to save The Deep Friar from being shut down. This episode also implemented a major change made from the original play, making Lady Capulet as the primary parental figure in the Capulet household. Weir speaks on this change as it reflects a common problem among casting women and non-binary roles in prominent roles.

“It can be very challenging to find roles if you are a woman presenting or non-binary actor. So even plays that do have […] roles for women and non-binary actors to play, they’re still usually often a supporting character,” Weir said. “We made Capulet 170 years old so that Lady Capulet can be the driving force in all those scenes with Juliet’s family. […] Making those choices are really important to us.”

Episodes three and four of Riverona follow the events of Acts Three to Five with the end of the play ending with the deaths of both Romeo and Juliet. The relationship between Romeo and Juliet is marked by their instant attraction to one another, alongside their common trait both being teens who are still discovering themselves. The tragic aspects that made Romeo and Juliet iconic was reinvented by Full Circle Theatre to emphasize the highs and lows of young love through a ridiculous, but poignant, lens.

Weir went on to say how the show has resonated among audiences of all ages due to utilizing many familiar aspects of pop culture.

“I knew the show was going to resonate with sort of that 18 to 40 age range. […] I was surprised by how it’s landing with people my parents’ age.”

Visitors can pick up on moments that feel familiar to them and establish a new perspective of the classic play. Integrating Shakespeare’s text into a television format opens the text to a variety of interpretations that feel authentic to the creators. One of the reasons Riverona resonated across a wide range of people is its ability to make theatre accessible to all, including open casting and creating new works.

Weir outlined the primary goal of Full Circle Theatre as they go forward in their next season. The theatre company aims to adapt a classic play, creating a circular season of theatre. Choosing shows that align with the values of the theatre company is one of their main priorities while providing a space for everyone in the theatre. Riverona is the starting point for implementing comedy into classic plays, creating a playful space for audiences and actors to dive deep into the humorous world of theatre.

