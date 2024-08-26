UCalgary Pride Week 2024 unites campus in celebration of LGBTQ2S+ inclusion and progress

By Vama Saini, August 26 2024—

As UCalgary Pride Week 2024 kicks off, the university’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) is explored through a series of events designed to celebrate and support the LGBTQ2S+ community.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Dr. Malinda Smith, Vice Provost EDI and Associate Vice President Research, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), emphasized the significance of these events and the broader impact they have on the university and beyond.

“Pride Week at UCalgary is not just about fun and celebration, though that’s certainly a part of it,” Smith stated. “It’s about recognizing the histories and ongoing struggles of the LGBTQ2S+ community and reaffirming our commitment to human rights, equity and social justice.”

The week begins with the UCalgary Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 26. Smith highlighted the event’s importance.

“[The pride flag being raised] signals to members of the community on campus and the wider community, alumni, that this is a place where you belong,” she said. “I think you will see that we have incorporated the inclusive flag. So, it has intersex symbols and the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit symbols on it. And it also recognizes Black and racialized persons. So that’s the new flag this year. In a way, it’s one among the most inclusive.”

Smith said that this ceremony marks more than just the beginning of Pride Week — it is a powerful statement of the university’s values.

“We are raising it closer to the entrance of the campus this year so that it will be more prominently featured,” Smith explained.

Another highlight of the week is the Pride and Glide event at the Olympic Oval on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Now in its third year, this family-friendly event combines a spectacular drag show with a public skate on the Olympic ice surface.

“We are recognizing human rights, inequity and social justice,” Smith said. “, we are recognizing the need to celebrate success and the community, to express pride for inclusivity. And I think this event does both, but it also is, I think, with the emphasis on fabulously fun.”

Smith said the Pride and Glide exemplifies the balance UCalgary seeks to achieve between acknowledging serious issues of equity and social justice and celebrating the successes and vibrancy of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“This event does both with an emphasis on fun and community,” said Smith.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, the “Learning Together: LGBTQ2S+ Inclusive Teaching, Research and Scholarship” event will take place online. This event, part of the Courageous Conversations series, is especially significant for the academic community.

“It highlights the significance of incorporating queer pedagogies into classroom teaching and learning, as well as the ways in which it shapes how we engage with the community outside the classroom,” said Smith.

Smith emphasized that this event is part of a broader effort to transform the campus to make it more fair, equitable and inclusive by ensuring that LGBTQ2S+ voices and knowledge are valued and integrated into the university’s academic framework.

“It highlights the significance of incorporating queer pedagogies into classroom teaching and learning, but also the ways in which it shapes how we engage members of the community outside the classroom,” explained Smith.

Looking ahead, UCalgary is poised to deepen its support for LGBTQ2S+ rights and visibility. Smith mentioned several exciting initiatives, including the launch of a new LGBTQ2S+ educational resource on the Office of EDI website and the appointment of Dr. Tonya Callaghan as the inaugural Academic Director for LGBTQ2S+ equity, inclusion and intersectionality.

“We are also going to change our census, employee equity census and student equity census to incorporate a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, so that we can have disaggregated data and a representation on our campus from students all the way up to senior leadership,” Smith said.

“I think that – and building greater connections, meaningful relationships with the campus community to combat discrimination, and harassment or bullying – those are going to be really important to make sure we are walking the talk and we are going beyond symbolism or tokenism or performativity to meaningful engagement and people who are members of the community feel welcome on campus and can come here and succeed and thrive and flourish on our campus.”

The week will culminate in the Calgary Pride Parade on Sunday, Sept. 1, where UCalgary will walk alongside the broader community.

“This participation reflects our commitment to respect and value the LGBTQ2S+ community, many of whom are our alumni,” Smith noted. “It’s a way for the whole campus and city to come together to celebrate recognition, rights and responsibilities.”

As UCalgary celebrates Pride Week 2024, Smith remarked on the university’s long history of supporting LGBTQ2S+ rights.

“Since the 1960s, members of our campus community have been engaged in initiatives to support the LGBTQ2S+ community and advance human rights,” she said. “We stand on the shoulders of those who struggled before us, and because of their efforts, we can now recognize and celebrate a better campus and wider community for all.”

Learn more about UCalgary Pride Week events here.