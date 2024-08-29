Upcoming virtual reality demonstrations encourage U of C faculty and students to utilize technology for entertainment and education

By Lexus Rae, August 29 2024—

In recent years virtual reality (VR) has become influential in entertainment, healthcare, education and so much more. Virtual reality can also be very supportive in research, learning and teaching. The University of Calgary is hosting two one hour hands-on demonstrations for students and faculty to learn more about the virtual reality available on campus. These demonstrations will be on Aug. 28 from 10-11am and Aug. 29 from 2-3pm at the Taylor Family Digital Library (TFDL) VR Studio (340F).

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Jeremiah Baker – Emerging Technology Specialist – talked about how the demonstrations are intended to give people a chance to experience VR first hand and to learn about the different purposes for each of the VR spaces in TFDL.

Baker shared that most people on campus go years without ever knowing that VR virtual reality is available on campus. This demo is also being held to spread the word and give people a chance to use the technologies available to faculty and students on campus.

“Part of this workshop is to make sure that people know they can come and have fun but also to learn a thing or two in virtual reality” Baker said, “ its a chance to come ask questions”

“ We have had almost every single faculty use the [VR] space.” Baker explained

Baker also highlighted that the space has been used by architecture students looking at their designs, a group of law students looking at virtual crime scenes, as well as kinesiology students who come to look at muscle groups.

“We have the VR Studio that can accommodate most users, that is often used for classes and academic purposes” Baker explained “We also have the VR development room that is used for people who are trying to develop something for VR or do VR related research”

To gain access to the VR development room students can contact Jeremiah Baker and discuss how they will use the space for academic purposes and are given card access to the room anytime TFDL is open.

“If we do end up filling all of the seats or people can not attend [the demo] people can always contact Lab NEXT and we can schedule something” Baker explained

Lab NEXT also has a drop in VR session from 1-3pm every Friday, which is centred more around the gaming aspect of VR.

“I certainly hope anyone [who can not] attend the workshop who is interested in VR would at least swing by and pay us a visit, i am always happy to try and help people and let them experience it” Baker said

To attend the demonstration register on the U of C library website as there are limited seats available in each demo.