Alberta Ballet welcomes the 2024-25 season with a historic debut of the timeless classic La Sylphide

By Eula Mengullo, September 6 2024—

The Alberta Ballet Company is putting on a debut production of the classical masterpiece La Sylphide to commence its 2024-25 season. Quintessential of the romantic and timeless white tutu ballet, La Sylphide delves into some of the fundamental human experiences of love, loss and grief.

Alberta Ballet’s new artistic director Francesco Ventriglia remarked that this historic debut marks the beginning of a new era for the company.

“What I wanted was really to present to the public something that has never been seen before in Alberta,” he said. “It’s a title that represents the beginning of a new chapter for the company with a new artistic director.”

Further, this production is emblematic of Ventriglia’s ethos as the company’s new artistic director — that of appreciating tradition while embracing innovation.

“We are blending the past and the future so I really wanted to start the journey from the beginning,” he said.

The two-act romantic ballet is anticipated to take the audience through an incredible journey of dance, passion, love and tragedy. Re-choreographed after Filippo Taglioni and August Bournonville, Ventriglia has also adapted the musical score of Herman Severin Løvenskiold.

“[La Sylphide] is a beautiful masterpiece, it’s a jewel into the classical repertoire ballet so I wanted to start [the season] the best I could,” said Ventriglia.

In discussing the process of putting on this performance, Ventriglia highlights the talent and the dedication that his team have invested in bringing this story to life.

“What I want to remark is the incredible, positive environment we’re working in and how exciting for everyone [it] is, the opportunity to perform La Sylphide. It’s vibrant here at the Alberta Ballet and we’re really looking forward to go on stage,” he said.

“I really want to commend the commitment of my team and my dancers because at the Alberta Ballet we’re working towards excellence and I am extremely proud to be a part of this group of artists.”

Although the message of this romantic story can differ for everyone, Ventriglia guarantees that in this highly anticipated performance.

“We will dream, we will cry, we will laugh [and] we will fall in love with the characters,” he said.

Alberta Ballet’s production of La Sylphide will take place from Sept. 12 to 14 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Discounted RUSH tickets are available to seniors (65 years and older) and to post-secondary students on-site one hour prior to performances. Showtimes and tickets are available on the Alberta Ballet’s website.