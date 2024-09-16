Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion: From Hip-Hop to Honky-Tonk

By Emma Djukic, September 16 2024—

Looking back at the items on my 2024 bucket list, listening to—and actually liking—a country album from Post Malone was not one of them.

Before I pressed play, I had some serious reservations about what kind of songs we’d get from Post Malone’s foray into country music. As a fan of the genre, I’ve always appreciated how different its messages are from the pop and hip-hop tracks that dominate mainstream media. Country music has traditionally been a bastion of values that might seem old-fashioned to some, but they resonate with many: the way women are described, the respect for Christian values and the homage paid to hard-working, middle-class, blue-collar folks. And while Post Malone is relatively tame compared to some of his more provocative peers, his tattooed, grunge aesthetic didn’t exactly inspire confidence that he would do the genre justice.

But then, he released his single featuring Morgan Wallen, “Had Some Help.” People immediately hailed it as the song of the summer, and I found myself pleasantly surprised. Was it my favorite song ever? No. But did I nod my head along in the car on my way home from work? Absolutely. Some of my apprehension toward the full album began to fade.

With one banger under his belt, Post Malone dropped the full album on Aug. 16. Comprising 18 songs, the album is a remarkable collection of collaborations with some of country music’s biggest names. The star-studded roster includes Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, ERNEST, Sierra Ferrell, Chris Stapleton, HARDY and Billy Strings.

Even if you despise country music, you probably recognize names like Luke Combs and Dolly Parton. This lineup alone is enough to draw in skeptics who might have otherwise dismissed Post’s foray into the genre. And the tracks themselves are solid. “Nosedive”, featuring Lainey Wilson, is particularly catchy, and all of the collaborations are worth at least one listen.

But Post didn’t stop there. He surprised everyone with a deluxe version of the album, F1 Trillion: Long Bed, which included nine additional solo tracks. After hearing the first batch of collaborative hits, even the most dubious listeners were inclined to give Post a fair shot with these solo efforts.

My personal favorite from the album is “Yours,” one of those solo tracks. It’s a touching song addressed to his future son-in-law, about his daughter and how, despite the marriage, she’ll always be his little girl first. It’s a shockingly sweet and sincere track that hits all the right country notes.

Another standout is “Killed a Man,” a gritty, emotionally charged song that showcases Post’s ability to delve into darker storytelling — a hallmark of some of the best country music.

The Billboard Hot 100 has been dominated by country songs for the last few months, with the only interruption being Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” on July 20th, 2024. With Twisters being such a sensational success this summer, country music has taken the spotlight in a way it hasn’t in a long time. There has been a lot of positive momentum that helped make Post’s shift into country music a smooth transition, but the quality of his songs did their fair share of the work.

Here’s my takeaway from Post Malone’s new album: artists are free to experiment with any genre, but they need to be aware that their efforts might not always be well-received. However, Post Malone has done a commendable job breaking into the genre and building some genuine credibility as a country music songwriter. I’m looking forward to hearing more from him, especially as he continues to develop and refine his new and intriguing sound.