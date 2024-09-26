Preview of the 2024 League of Legends World Championships

By Maggie Hsu, September 26 2024—

The 2024 League of Legends World Championships is set to ignite the global esports scene with high-octane competition and jaw-dropping plays. As the top teams from across the globe converge in Europe, fans can expect a clash of titans, where both seasoned veterans and rising stars will battle for the coveted Summoner’s Cup. The tournament will take place from Sept. 25 to Nov. 2, showcasing the top 20 teams from around the world as they battle for the title.

Tournament structure and key dates

The 2024 Worlds follows an updated format, divided into three key stages:

Play-In Stage (Sept. 25–29): This phase will be held at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin, where eight teams from the PCS, VCS, LLA and CBLOL regions, as well as the lower-seeded teams from major regions will compete in double-elimination brackets. The two winners will advance to the Swiss Stage.

Swiss Stage (Oct. 3–13): Also in Berlin, the 16-team Swiss Stage will see teams face opponents with similar win-loss records over five rounds, with progression or elimination decided after three wins or three losses. Notably, the Swiss Stage will see several high-profile matchups early in the tournament​.

Knockout Stage (Oct. 17–Nov. 2): The final phase of the competition moves to Adidas Arena in Paris for the quarterfinals and semifinals, before concluding at O2 Arena in London for the grand final. The top eight teams from the Swiss Stage will play in single-elimination best-of-five series to determine the 2024 World Champion​s.

Qualified teams and key contenders

The teams competing at Worlds 2024 represent the best of the best from their respective regions. Here’s a breakdown of the key qualifiers so far:

LCK (Korea)

The LCK is a notoriously dominant region and will send four teams to Worlds. Gen.G, the 2022 World Champions and 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) winners, secured their spot by winning the LCK Summer Split. With veteran players like Chovy leading the charge, Gen.G are projected to be strong contenders for the title of world champions. Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) secured their Worlds 2024 qualification after defeating defending world champions, T1 in a decisive 3-1 series in the LCK Summer 2024 lower-bracket final. HLE’s ability to outmaneuver T1, especially in late-game team fights, proved crucial.

Despite Faker’s legacy and T1’s resilience, HLE’s consistent objective control and team cohesion carried them to victory, sealing their spot at Worlds.

The remaining two spots will be determined after the LCK Regional Finals where the winner and runner-up will claim the final two spots to represent LCK in Europe.

LPL (China)

China’s LPL is constantly battling the LCK for the title of the most dominant region in the world. They also have four slots at Worlds, with Bilibili Gaming earning their spot after winning the LPL Summer Split. Bilibili had an impressive run, finishing second at MSI 2024 and third at Worlds 2023. LNG Esports, Weibo Gaming and Top Esports will also represent China, each with a strong pedigree on the international stage.

LEC (EMEA – Europe, Middle East, and Africa)

Europe’s LEC sends three teams to Worlds, led by G2 Esports, the winners of all three LEC splits in 2024. Despite their domestic dominance, G2’s international performance has been inconsistent, but they remain a strong contender and will try to prove they can dominate outside of their region as well. Fnatic, another LEC powerhouse, returns to Worlds after finishing second in the LEC Summer Finals. The final European representative is MAD Lions, who secured their spot through a strong performance in the LEC regional qualifiers will start off their road towards the Summoner’s Cup in the play-in stage.

LCS (North America)

North America’s LCS also brings three teams to the competition. Team Liquid and FlyQuest are expected to represent the region after solid performances in regional competitions. Team Liquid has shown promise, finishing in the top six at MSI 2024, while FlyQuest will be looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing international performance earlier in the year. 100 Thieves will look to make an appearance in the Swiss Stage if they can make it through the play-in stage.

Other Regions

The PCS and VCS regions, representing Southeast Asia and Vietnam respectively, will send two teams each. Both regions have historically been known for producing upset victories over stronger teams, adding an element of unpredictability to the tournament. Latin America (LLA) and Brazil (CBLOL) each have one representative in the Play-In Stage, hoping to make their mark on the international stage.

The 2024 World Championship promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with a mix of veteran rosters, new format innovations, and fresh talent. As the action unfolds, one thing is certain: the journey to the Summoner’s Cup will be nothing short of epic.