Demystifying all of the Active Living facilities on campus

For students looking to integrate fitness into their busy schedules, the University of Calgary’s Active Living facilities offer a wealth of resources. But knowing how to start can feel overwhelming. In an interview with the Gauntlet with Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, Brinley Elkes and Membership Services Coordinator, Shawna Trudel discussed the best ways students can take advantage of these facilities, from fitness programs to personalized training options.

Getting started at the fitness centre

To begin, students simply need to activate their Unicard at the Fitness Centre desk to gain access to their Active Living membership. After activation, students can explore the facility. If you are looking for a quieter time to get used to the fitness centre without feeling overwhelmed, it’s recommended to go in early in the morning when less students are on campus.

“You can wander around, see the equipment available, go upstairs where the track is … and get a sense of the space so they can start feeling comfortable in there,” says Trudel, “Our staff at the Client Services desk are also really helpful. They can give you a tour or answer questions about equipment. If it’s busy, they may have to answer from the desk but they can help spot people and ensure they’re lifting correctly.”

Students looking for more personalized guidance can access personal trainers.

“We have highly qualified personal trainers available,” Elkes explained. “They’re user-pay, but we offer student rates.”

“The personal trainers tailor workouts based on individual goals, whether it’s weight loss, strength training, or improving cardio,” added Trudel.

Specialized fitness spaces

In addition to the main Fitness Centre, the Gold Fitness Alcove offers a smaller, more intimate space designed for functional fitness and circuit workouts. This area is ideal for students who may prefer working out in a quieter environment, providing a sense of comfort and privacy.

Another inclusive option is the Women’s Only Gym, offering hours on Mondays and Fridays in the high-performance studio. This space is exclusively for women, allowing them to work out in a comfortable, supportive environment.

In the new Research Exercise Centre (KNB 190), Active Living offers a facility for those that are more neurosensitive featuring dimmer lights, headphone-only music, a strict drop-free zone policy and a capacity of 10 people.

The Outdoor Centre: Expanding your horizons

The Outdoor Centre on campus is one of the largest in North America, offering equipment rentals and a variety of opportunities for outdoor excursions throughout the year. Whether students are interested in cross-country skiing, canoeing or snowshoeing, the centre has something for all experience levels. U of C students get a 10 per cent discount on rentals, making outdoor adventures affordable and accessible to everyone looking to enjoy the natural wonders that come as a perk of living in Calgary.

Intramural Sports: Embrace the competitive spirit

For those looking for a bit more competition, intramural sports offer both recreational and competitive options, ranging from traditional team sports like volleyball and soccer to emerging sports like spikeball and floorcurl. Active Living is continuously expanding its offerings to stay current with student interests.

Aquatic and Racquet Centres

For swimming enthusiasts, the Aquatic Centre provides a refreshing break between classes. Students can check the schedule for open swim times and enjoy the newly renovated locker rooms. Similarly, the Racquet Center offers facilities for squash, racquetball, pickleball and even handball, with affordable rental options for students.

Unique study spaces for active students

For students who like to stay active while studying, Active Living also offers walking desks in the Kinesiology Building. These desks are a great solution for those who find sitting for long periods difficult, allowing them to move while remaining productive.

With such a wide variety of programs and facilities, there’s something for everyone to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle on campus. Whether you’re looking to lift weights, take a dance class or try your hand at cross-country skiing, there’s no shortage of ways to stay active and engaged.