Weekly Dino Digest: Sept. 23-29

By Maggie Hsu, September 30 2024—

Your U of C Dinos have been booked and busy this September. As students settle into the rhythm of classes, the Dinos are gearing up for a weekend loaded with 16 games on the docket.

Rugby

The Dinos’ Rugby team will kick off the weekend of action in Vancouver vs the UBC Thunderbirds. Despite a tight game vs the Pronghorns this past weekend, the Dinos were unable to hold on, picking up another loss after the game concluded with a score of 27-17. This marked the last regular season home game the Dinos will play before hosting the Canada West Final Four in October. Despite their place in the Final Four secured, the Dinos will want to pick up some wins in the second half of the season to enter the Championship bracket on a high note.

“I got to say I am proud of the effort. If you look at the progression of what we have been able to do from game one to this game, we have been closing the gaps,” said Dinos head coach, Simon Chi, to Dinos Communications.

The team is determined to continue progressing into this weekend and start their three-game road trip to wrap up the season on a high note.

Volleyball

Preseason volleyball is in full swing, with both men’s and women’s teams looking to make their mark. The men’s team will host the Dino Cup at the Jack Simpson Gym after wrapping up the FOG Classic in Edmonton with a 2-3 record. Newly appointed head coach, Graham Vigrass, a Dinos alumnus and two-time Olympian, will coach his first home game, bringing his winning experience from a nine-year stint with the Canadian national team.

The women’s team heads to Quebec for two matches against Laval, aiming to notch a win before the month ends. Second-year setter Anya Fehr is coming off an impactful rookie season having registered 82 digs, 45 total blocks, 43 kills and 12 service aces, earning her a spot on the Canada West All-Rookie Team.

Hockey

Preseason action is heating up for the Dinos hockey teams. The women’s team, currently 1-4, will seek another win as they hit the road to face the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday. The men’s team is on a hot streak, holding a 4-1 record after a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory against the Golden Bears on September 21. They’ll defend home ice against the Regina Cougars this weekend, with puck drops at 7 P.M. on Friday and 3 P.M. on Saturday at Father David Bauer Arena.

Canada West hockey is seeing some format changes this season, with the conferences now divided into two divisions. The Dinos men’s and women’s teams will compete in a division alongside Trinity Western, UBC, and Mount Royal. The regular season begins soon, with the women hosting the UBC Thunderbirds on October 4, and the men opening on the road in Vancouver.

Soccer

After entering the weekend sitting second behind the Saskatchewan Huskies, the Dinos women’s soccer team have returned to their winning ways, picking up two wins over the Regina Cougars and Saskatchewan Huskies to bring them to a 5-1 record and now sit on top of the Canada West Prairie Division. With 27 goals scored against just six allowed, the Dinos are in top form.Fourth-year forward Grace Moore has been on fire, scoring in all six games this season. The team travels to Manitoba this weekend to face the Bisons and Winnipeg Wesmen, aiming to extend their dominance.

The men’s soccer team currently hold second place in the Canada West Prairie Division behind U of A. With a 5-1-3 record. Carrying a three-game winning streak into this past weekend, their streak was ended after a tight game against the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack that ended in a 1-1 tie with both teams struggling to find the scoresheet until the end of the game. However, the Dinos made a quick turnaround the day after with a dominant 5-0 win over the Fraser Valley Cascades, highlighted by a hattrick from third year Owen Antoniuk. They will look to bring this energy into a big match against their Crowchild Classic rivals, Mount Royal Cougars. While considered an away game, Dinos fans are welcome to bring the home crowd energy to the MRU Campus Field to cheer on their team for the 5 P.M. kickoff.

Field Hockey

The Dinos’ field hockey team have wrapped up their home schedule and after two weeks of rest, will make two trips to BC to finish out their regular season. This weekend, they visit the UBC Thunderbirds. Carrying a 0-4 record into the second half of the season, the Dinos are officially out of contention for the U SPORTS National Championship however, will not make the Thunderbirds path any easier.

Football

The Dinos football team returned home last weekend after two weeks away, suffering a controversial loss to the Manitoba Bisons. A potential game-winning catch by Jack Gutek was ruled out of bounds, echoing the Dinos’ season so far—close, but just short. Now 1-3, the Dinos have been fighting tooth and nail in every game, including a double-overtime heartbreaker against Saskatchewan. This Saturday, they’ll host the defending Hardy Cup champions, UBC Thunderbirds, who currently sit third in the Canada West standings.

Kickoff was at 12 p.m. at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.