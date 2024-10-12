UCalgary Dinos to host U SPORTS men’s basketball Final 8

By Maggie Hsu, October 12 2024—

The University of Calgary Dinos will host the 2026 U SPORTS men’s basketball Final 8 championship, returning this high profile event to Calgary for the first time in over a decade. This edition will mark a significant milestone for both the program and the university.

“It’s fitting that the first time UCalgary hosted this championship was in 1966, the year we gained autonomy. We have the opportunity to celebrate our 60th anniversary with the men’s basketball championship back on campus. We aim to make this a showcase event for the basketball community with our partners at Tourism Calgary and the City of Calgary,” said University of Calgary’s Director of Athletics, Ben Matchett, in a press conference held by the Dinos and U SPORTS on Oct. 4.

The Dinos basketball program has built a rich history of competitive play. They have qualified for this same event 13 times in the program’s 58-year history, marking the team’s consistent presence in Canadian university basketball. The tournament’s return to Calgary provides the city the opportunity to further the mark of the sport on the community while providing the potential to witness the Dinos hoist the W. P. McGee Trophy for the first time at home. Hosting the event also hopes to put the city in the spotlight for a moment, gaining national attention as the world of Canadian basketball congregates to watch the top talent in the nation battle it out.

Photo by Daman Singh

While the news buzzes around the Dinos, head coach Dan Vanhooren remains focused on the current season.

“We wouldn’t have put in the bid to host if we didn’t think we could compete at the level,” Vanhooren stated, acknowledging the future but emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong mindset for this current season upon them. “The best we can do is work and focus on what we can do this season.”

This approach seems to be shared by the players as fourth-year guard, Nate Petrone, echoed this sentiment.

“It’s exciting…we all want to be there, but we have to keep our eyes on getting ready for this season and try to win with this year’s team first.”

Petrone, along with fellow veteran guard Noah Wharton, brings valuable experience from their time as development players in the Canadian Elite Basektball League (CEBL), an opportunity that allowed them to gain some professional experience that they could bring to fulfill their leadership roles ahead of what could be this 2024–25 season.

As the Dinos prepare for their regular season home opener against the Saskatchewan Huskies on Nov. 1, the spotlight will shift to how they perform throughout the season.

Beyond the excitement for next year’s final 8, the Dinos will aim to earn a spot in Vancouver for this season’s 2025 men’s championship. How well they play over the next few months will be a crucial stepping stone to marking their success for the next season.