By Leigh Patrick, Maggie Hsu, Emiko Boys, Aurin Bhadra, Ansharah Shakil, Dianne Miranda and Daman Singh, October 27 2024—

Get ready to dance with the spirits! This Gauntlet Mixtape Vol. 27: ghoulish grooves is packed with hauntingly catchy tunes and spine-tingling beats that will keep your Halloween festivities alive.

LEIGH: VOLUNTEER

“That Beautiful Sound” by Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice Original Broadway Cast Recording Ensemble It’s my favorite spooky season song. Nothing better than a demon singing a song about frightening humans.

“I Put a Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins A classic for Halloween. Played in many Halloween movies and captures that spooky season aura.

“”Spooky, Scary Skeletons” by Andrew Gold Captures Halloween and the first time it’s heard on social media, you know it’s time to pull out the pumpkins.



MAGGIE: SPORTS & LIFESTYLE EDITOR

“Girls” by NATURE The music video is one of the best executions of a horror concept in kpop that I’ve ever experienced. The song also has an incredibly eerie vibe to it that just haunts your mind.

“BEcause” by Dreamcatcher Again, another horror concept in kpop that is incredibly well executed. The music video gives cult recruitment vibes and I’m into it.



EMIKO: VOLUNTEER

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift It’s popular, dark, vengeful and has a haunting music video.

“Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence Hauntingly beautiful singing and lyrics. The band is gothic, covering subjects such as death, depression, abuse and more.

“lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid Another hauntingly beautiful melody with dark lyrics about becoming trapped in a deep depression.



AURIN: VOLUNTEER

“Married To The Music” by SHINee This song is for horror loving people. It’s related to how Koreans love watching horror movies during the summer. If you love horror music, this music is a must!



ANSHARAH: ARTS & SCIENCE EDITOR

“Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs The music video for this song features a dancing werewolf reminiscent of Michael Jackson, which makes it Halloween-appropriate already, but there’s also Karen O’s haunting vocals, the thrilling string riff and creepy, vivid lyrics that elevate the track even further.

“Boo! Bitch!” by Kim Petras This is one of the best and most danceable songs from Kim Petras’s iconic Halloween EP.

“Creepin’” by Hayley Williams From start to finish, the atmosphere of “Creepin'” is fascinatingly eerie. Williams’s vocals are addictive, and the vampire metaphor woven through the lyrics is perfect for Halloween.



DIANNE: VOLUNTEER AND OUTREACH COORDINATOR

“The Moss” by Cosmo Sheldrake This song is layered with sounds that bring a quirky, whimsical and slightly eerie feel to the storytelling within the song that can transport listeners to an enchanted forest encountering strange creatures under the full moon.

“Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Voiceplay Voiceplay’s rendition of one of Halloween’s most iconic characters from The Night Before Christmas intensifies the originally creepy, playful, dark and jazzy vibes of the song. This is the perfect song to match someone’s sinister confident dance moves for any spooky celebrations.

“That Unwanted Animal” by The Amazing Devil Any The Amazing Devil song for me always gives off these haunting melodies, intense harmonies, that evokes a sense of ghostly longing. This song brings an emotional depth that taps into the darker, more introspective side of the spooky season, where our inner demons and haunted hearts take center stage.



DAMAN: VISUALS EDITOR