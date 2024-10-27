Weekly Dino Digest: Oct. 21-27

By Maggie Hsu, October 27 2024—

It’s a big week for the Dinos as three teams are competing in Canada West Playoffs. While most teams are playing the 16-game schedule on the road, there is still plenty of action to take in at home. All Dinos’ home games are free events with your UCID. Tickets can be purchased online with your student ID number. If you get a chance this weekend, grab a few friends and check out the master schedule to cheer on your Dinos.

Basketball

Starting on the road in Manitoba, the men’s basketball team visit the Brandon Bobcats on Oct 25 as they continue their preseason before playing their final preseason game on Oct. 26 against the Winnipeg Wesmen.

On the women’s side, they have the weekend off after they wrapped up their preseason after hosting the Laurentian Voyageurs on Oct. 12. Finishing the preseason with a 6-1 record, they look like they are in top form for their home opener on Nov. 1 versus the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Swimming

The Dinos swimming team is back and ready to dive into a quick season this weekend as they host the Dinos Invitational in the Aquatic Centre on Friday and Saturday.

After an outstanding season from both the men’s and women’s teams, they look to wrap up some unfinished business this season as they hope to better themselves from their performance at Nationals. The men conquered Canada West as they earned their 21st Canada West title and a silver-medal at the 2023 U SPORTS championships. The women fell short at the Canada West championships but claimed the podium with a bronze at Nationals in Toronto.

Soccer

It’s a huge weekend for Dinos soccer as both teams will play in the Canada West Playoffs to earn places in their respective Final Fours.

The Dinos women’s soccer team kicks off the weekend on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on Dinosaur Field against the UBCO Heat. The Dinos managed to clinch the top spot of the Prairie West Division after last weekend and will hope to keep this high up as they compete to advance to the Canada West Final Four. Since the Dinos finished as the top seed, they will host the Final Four at McMahon Stadium if they defeat the Heat.

The men’s soccer team will open their bid towards Nationals in Vancouver as they compete against the Fraser Valley Cascades. This squad is coming off their highest win percentage since 2015 under first-year head coach Ramon Mifflin. If the Dinos top the Cascades, they will compete against either the UBC Thunderbirds or Lethbridge Pronghorns for an appearance in the final match of the Canada West season.

Volleyball

Next up, the Dinos men’s volleyball team are on the road in Winnipeg to face the Wesmen on Friday and Saturday. After splitting their opening weekend matches against the Manitoba Bison, the Dinos will look to improve their record and earn more wins.

Hockey

The men’s hockey team will play host to the Trinity Western Spartans for two games this weekend as they look to climb up the CW West Conference which will be tough as the MRU Cougars currently hold a perfect record going into the weekend. Meanwhile, the Spartans have yet to earn a win this season.

The women’s side will also play the Trinity Western Spartans twice but in Langley. They are facing similar circumstances as they are two games back from second place UBC Thunderbirds of the CW West conference and will hope to use this weekend against the Spartans to inch their way up the standings.

Cross Country

The Dinos will be running in the Canada West Championships in Camrose, hosted by the University of Alberta. The Dinos will look to add to their banner count as they currently hold 14 in program history. Last year, the Dinos’ Chloe Turner finished second, just 10-seconds behind UBC Thunderbird Katie Newlove, in her debut season. Turner will be back with a vengeance as she hopes to take that top place and bring the gold-medal home to Calgary.

The men’s race is slated to start at 12 p.m. with the women’s race following at 1 p.m.

Football

The final regular season home game for the Dinos football team is upon us as they host the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Currently holding a 2-5 record and sitting in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot with the Alberta Golden Bears and Regina Rams, who play each other Friday night. The Dinos will be watching this game closely as with a Golden Bears win, the Dinos will win the tie breaker over the Golden Bears to secure a playoff spot. However, a Rams win will mathematically eliminate the Dinos from playoff contention as the Rams hold the tie breaker over the Dinos, rendering the final game of the season moot.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in McMahon Stadium. No matter the circumstances, the Dinos will celebrate their seniors as they play their final regular season game of the year.