Grace Moore: A forward approach to soccer

By Gurshaan Rai and Maggie Hsu, November 1 2024—

Grace Moore, a fourth-year forward, has emerged as the scoring leader for the Dino’s women’s soccer team this season, earning her a Canada West first-team all-star selection. Moore and the Dinos now look ahead to hosting the Canada West semi-finals in McMahon Stadium this weekend, hoping to earn a spot at the U SPORTS National championships to claim a medal for U of C. The Dinos will play at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 against the University of Victoria Vikes. Depending on how this game goes, they will either play at 1 p.m. for the bronze medal or 4 p.m. for the gold medal. The Dinos must medal this weekend to advance to Nationals in Halifax next week.

Off the field, Moore juggles her role as a Communication and Media Studies Major in the Faculty of Arts, exemplifying the dedication needed to balance academics with athletics. Moore’s approach has inspired many on and off the field, her leadership and resilience setting a powerful example for her team.

In an interview with The Gauntlet, Moore shared that maintaining stability has been crucial to her mindset both on and off the field this season. Her ability to bring calmness and composure to her game, especially during high-pressure moments, has contributed to her success and made her a leader for her teammates.

“This year, I think there’s more calmness in myself, especially on the field when I play,” says Moore. “In previous years, I didn’t play as much, so I think I had more nervousness in me.”

Moore’s grounded approach has proven vital as she prepares for playoffs and the 2025 season. Balancing her commitments to soccer, academics and work, Moore offers this advice for newcomers to the team:

“Just focus on yourself. There are going to be many people in your position who are competing for a role, but just focus on what you can do. The coach knows what your talent is, so don’t change the way you play. Stick to your natural habits, show the coach that you’re determined and don’t let little things get to you. Block out the negatives and focus on the positives, and know what you’re capable of doing.”

Moore’s advice highlights the mindset that has propelled her achievements this season. Her approach is valuable beyond the field, emphasizing the importance of remaining grounded on optimism and gratitude while tuning out distractions to focus on what matters. Looking ahead, Moore hopes to build on her success with these mental practices as a foundation.

“I’m hoping to have an even better season, bringing calmness and being composed on the ball and hopefully playing more of a leadership role as girls looked up to me this season.”

Not only has Moore had a successful season, but she has also managed the demands of full-time studies and part-time work. She stresses the importance of taking things one step at a time and staying positive in hectic times. This balance of athletic and academic focus has been instrumental in her journey to becoming a top scorer this season.

As she contemplates her future, Moore is setting her sights on the newly announced Northern Super League.

“I consider going pro after I’m done with my career here. I want to have an even more successful year for coaches to want to recruit me,” Moore says. “Ever since high school, I think [my goal has] been to go play professional, so I’m hoping to do that.”

Grace Moore, the Dino’s women’s forward, champions a forward-looking mindset for us all. Her achievements remind us that composure and positivity amidst challenges can make a difference — not just in sports but in life.