Worlds 2024: T1 advance to third-straight finals

By Maggie Hsu, October 31 2024—

The 2024 season of League of Legends (LoL) esports has been full of upsetting losses, shocking victories and displays of breathtaking battles, culminating in the grand finale matchup between T1 and Bilibili Gaming (BLG) at the World Championships. It seems like every battle on the world stage ends up in the ultimate clash between Korea and China, the two giants of professional League of Legends — This edition of this clash of titans features the storied dynasty of defending champions, T1 seeking their second consecutive Summoner’s Cup. At the same time, BLG aims to cement its name as one of China’s premier teams as they have yet to win on the international stage.

The final series is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2 and while the series promises unforgettable gameplay, there’s one thing that’s certain: History will be made.

Teams in Focus:

T1: The Dynasty Continues

For the third year in a row, T1 has made the grand finals. However, their journey to this point of the season has not been without its challenges. There have been whispers around the League of Legends (LoL) community that T1 has reached its peak and is not in top form anymore when compared to last year. The most storied team of League of Legends took the most uncertain road to claim their spot for Worlds and almost didn’t qualify out of their region.

Despite how they performed in the regular season, T1 overcame their perennial rivals, Gen.G in a five-game thriller, proving that they are, in fact, elite players of the game and as hungry as ever to see themselves lift the Summoner’s Cup again. With the undisputed GOAT of the game and certified “Unkillable Demon King”, Sanghyeok “Faker” Lee, at the helm, T1’s experienced roster from last year combines youthful energy with seasoned strategy, making them a formidable opponent for BLG in this upcoming final series of the League of Legends season.

As the face of professional LoL, Faker brings experience and a commanding in-game presence that goes unmatched in many series. His strategic control of the game and his composure under pressure to make late-game decisions have made him the keystone in T1’s success. His experience and leadership will be a focal point in this series as he attempts to earn his fifth Worlds title which will also be the franchise’s fifth title, mirroring the value he has brought to the team throughout this career.

Bilibili Gaming: China’s Rising Force

Despite their dominance throughout the duration of regional play this season, BLG struggled to escape the Swiss Stage of Worlds 2024. The ideal circumstances for the Swiss Stage is to qualify as soon as possible by winning three series and taking the rest of the Swiss Stage to rest and prepare for the knockout round. BLG concluded the Swiss Stage with a 3-2 record, narrowly earning them the honour of running the gauntlet through the knockout stages.

BLG enters the finals after a dominant 3-0 victory over Weibo Gaming, underlining their dominance throughout regional play this season. Known for aggressive plays and decisive team fights, BLG has a distinct style that could disrupt T1’s tempoed playstyle of focusing on laning and gaining map control. With a strong track record and players who specialize in mechanical skill and execution, BLG is out to prove they’re more than capable of matching and challenging T1’s supremacy.

The player to watch for BLG is their top laner, Bin, who brings confidence and high-risk plays that can catch the opposing team off-guard. His explosive and unpredictable plays can swing games in favour of his team as he can disrupt the flow of the opposing team which will be crucial in breaking T1’s tendency to control the map, forcing them to veer off their plans and reformulate on the fly.

Meta shifts and keys to success

A vital part of competitive eSports is understanding and adapting to meta shifts. T1 has a track record of being incredibly adaptable to these meta trends, leveraging well-timed team fights combined with unconventional picks during champion selection that can throw their opponents’ strategies out the window. But if there’s anyone that can match well against T1 is BLG who bolster an aggressive style of play that could challenge T1. When combined with BLG’s tendency to select champions that complement each other in team fights over counters to their opponents, it might not matter which champions T1 picks as the strength of BLG in engaging can catch their opponents off guard.

What’s at stake

For T1, a second straight championship would mark their fifth title as a franchise, furthering their record for most Worlds crowns held by any eSports organization. Furthermore, they secure their legacy as one of the greatest League of Legends teams in history. For BLG, a victory would announce their arrival as a new global powerhouse, solidifying their status as champions on the international stage which can start the next wave of dominance by Chinese LoL teams.

With both teams primed and ready, fans are on the edge of their seats for an unforgettable showdown between T1 and BLG. Whether T1’s dynasty continues or BLG claims the crown, the 2024 League of Legends World Championships finals will be a clash of titans that defines the year in eSports.