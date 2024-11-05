From the Dinos to the CEBL and back: Noah Wharton’s summer of growth and opportunity

By Maggie Hsu, November 5 2024—

The next step in an athlete’s career after university is getting scouted and drafted into a professional league. Fifth-year Dinos’ basketball player, Noah Wharton got his first taste of going pro in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) with the Calgary Surge. Now, Wharton is back with the Dinos and ready to bring this experience into this season. His call came on April 11 from the Calgary Surge when he was selected in the 2024 CEBL U SPORTS Draft. Reflecting on his draft experience, he shared how the moment served as validation for his hard work over the years.

“It’s always been my dream to play professional basketball and to do it in Calgary where I go to school was a great opportunity for me,” said Wharton in an interview with the Gauntlet. “I feel like I put in a lot of work to get to where I’m at and just to see it paying off was great.”

The excitement of draft day was overwhelming for Wharton, as his phone was flooded with congratulatory messages. But beyond the hype, the experience motivated him to prove himself on a professional stage, testing how his years of hard work with the Dinos would match up against seasoned pros.

However, entering the team as a developmental player and transitioning to the professional level wasn’t without its challenges. Wharton is a key player for the Dinos, starting every game and leading plays. But with the Surge, he had to adjust to a new reality — coming off the bench and sometimes not playing at all.

“It was a big change,” Wharton reflected. “Going through that experience has helped me have a different mindset this year and take advantage of whatever opportunity that I get to go 100 per cent every possession because when I was playing [for the Surge] I never knew when I would get taken off. In practice, I had to show I could play in small spurts and fight for minutes.”

This shift taught Noah the value of persistence and adaptability. While he enjoyed more playing time with the Dinos and the “luxury” of utilizing practices as a time to hone and refine his skills, practices with the Surge became a stage to showcase his abilities to the coaching staff and prove that he was capable of keeping up with his teammates and opponents. He credits the coaching staff and his teammates with fundamentally shaping his experience.

“[The coaching staff] took me under their wing, gave me points and tips about what I can do better — they were a great help whenever I needed it. Even if I had to ask one of my teammates, they always had information for me and I felt like I learned a lot,” added Wharton.

These interactions and connections with his teammates were one of the highlights of Wharton’s time with the Surge. Playing alongside veterans like Trhae Mitchell, Gabe Osabuohien and Justin Jackson who have had experience in the NBA and NBA G-League as well as Calgary native, Mathieu Kamba and other teammates with international experience was beneficial to Wharton in sharpening his approach to basketball. Observing how these seasoned athletes approached the game daily left a lasting impact.

“They just take everything seriously — from shooting pracitces to stretching — that’s the biggest difference from university,” Wharton commented. “At the pro level, there’s not much room for mistakes so you have to be on top of your game 24–7.”

Wharton soaked up this knowledge from his teammates and coaching staff, refining both his physical skills and mental approach to the game. Experiences like Wharton’s are one of the key pillars of the CEBL.

“Practices and training sessions are where most developmental players will find the opportunity to refine skills with a pro team, but also the chance of earning a spot in the rotation,” said the CEBL when they first announced their partnership with U SPORTS.

While a relatively young league, the CEBL is quickly becoming a sustainable league that provides Canadian basketball players the opportunity to play at home in a professional environment. With many NBA and G-League players looking for opportunities to hone their skills during their off-season, the CEBL has been able to draw major names like Taze Moore who was named the 2024 CEBL Player of the Year and recently signed a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The CEBL has the potential to be a key pathway for Canadian university players to elevate their game to the professional level with Wharton viewing the league as a vital showcase for talent that would otherwise fly under the radar.

“[The CEBL] is doing a lot for Canadian athletes,” Wharton commented. “Canadian sports are underrated compared to the U.S. and the CEBL allows us to show that we’re just as good as Division-1 players or anywhere else. Getting this opportunity does wonders for the landscape of Canadian basketball and sports [in general].”

This season, Wharton finds himself in a unique situation as he returns to the Dinos for his final year of university basketball. With this professional experience under his belt, his goals are clear: win and lead his team to the highest levels of success. After finishing just outside of the playoffs last season, Wharton is determined to push the Dinos further this season.

“I feel like I haven’t won anything here yet so going into my last year, I want to get to Nationals, get to Conference Finals,” Wharton state. “That’s the team’s goal as well — prove how good we are and get to that level that I know we can all reach.”

“We’ve got some new players and a lot of changes this season,” Wharton explained. “Going into this year, I’m a lot more confident in my game and my skills so I feel that would help me be a better leader and help me make the right plays for my team.”

With the experience of a professional season behind him and a renewed sense of determination, Noah Wharton is ready to lead the Dinos to new horizons. This year, he’s not just aiming for individual growth — he’s focused on taking his team with him all the way.