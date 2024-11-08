Dinos men’s basketball opens season with undefeated weekend

By Maggie Hsu, November 8 2024—

The Dinos men’s basketball team made a powerful statement in their home-opening weekend, sweeping the Saskatchewan Huskies. Their back-to-back wins on Nov. 1 and 2 highlight the Dinos’ potential as a conference contender this season.

In Friday’s game, the Dinos relied on a strong defense to secure a dominant 95-77 win over the Huskies. Declan Peterson, making his debut in red and gold after transferring from Lethbridge College, was a standout force in the paint, pulling down 11 rebounds in just 24 minutes of play. Peterson also tied the Dinos’ single-game record for blocks, contributing to a Dinos’ defense that defined the game by disrupting the Huskies’ rhythm and frustrating their offense. Peterson’s presence in the paint set the tone for the Dinos’ lockdown approach, anchoring a defensive effort that forced 15 turnovers, which the Dinos capitalized on to score 18 points.

The defense was only half the equation to crack the Huskies wide open. The Dinos shot a solid 49.3% from the field, displaying their shooting precision and depth with every player contributing to the score. Top scorer Nate Petrone led the charge with a 30-point performance, setting the pace for the game and hopefully, the rest of the season.

“That’s a big part for me, feeling the ball early and getting my shot up,” Petrone said in a post-game interview with the Dinos. “If they can get me going early, then the game just slows down for me.”

The Dinos did not let up for their second game of the doubleheader. They opened a shooting gallery and finished with a jaw-dropping 50-point lead, showcasing their offensive firepower in a decisive 99-49 win. This game solidified their ability to capitalize on defensive stops with efficient scoring — a strategy that could prove challenging for any opponent in Canada West this season.

The Dinos’ balanced approach pairs their lockdown-style defense with explosive scoring potential. As they continue their regular season journey, the Dinos combination of intensity and ability to pull away with leads from their opponents will make them a challenge for any team they face in conference play.

“We’re in a good space as far as our depth goes and what we can put on the floor as a product.” Head Coach Dan Vanhooren commented on the team’s depth and versatility this season, alluding to their potential to adapt and succeed against various conference opponents.

Next up

Following their sweep of the Huskies, the Dinos prepare to pay a visit to their Battle of Alberta rivals, the Alberta Golden Bears, this weekend with a doubleheader on Nov. 8 and 9. With momentum on their side, the Dinos look to extend their undefeated run as they head off on their first road game of the season.