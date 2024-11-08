Weekly Dino Digest: Nov. 7-10

By Maggie Hsu, November 8 2024—

It’s the weekend before reading week and the Dinos will be in action. Take some time this weekend to relieve some school-related stress by going to a Dinos game or two to cheer on your Dinos. This weekend will mark the first edition of the Crowchild Classic on the volleyball court so it’s a perfect chance to gather some friends, make some signs and reignite that rivalry. All Dinos’ home games are free events with your UCID. Tickets can be purchased online with your student ID number. Check out the master schedule and grab a couple of friends to cheer on your Dinos!

Basketball

Your Dinos men’s and women’s basketball teams are on their first road trip of the season as they visit the Alberta Golden Bears for the first edition of the Battle of Alberta on the hardwood.

After a vengeful sweep over the Saskatchewan Huskies last weekend, the women’s team hope to ride this high into Edmonton against the Pandas for their regular season home-opener. Myriam Kone was a dominant force over the weekend, earning her the title of Canada West Athlete of the Week but her performance was not without the support of the team around her. Kone and the Dinos will look to make a statement this weekend as well. They will play in Edmonton at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The men will also play their first road game of the season against the Alberta Golden Bears. The Dinos last faced the Golden Bears in the Canada West Final Eight where the Dinos defeated them in a thrilling overtime win, advancing them to the Canada West semifinals. The Dinos will look to continue their winning weekend this past week over the Huskies into Edmonton as they re-ignite the Battle of Alberta. They will tip off in the provincial capital at 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Volleyball

The Crowchild Classic returns to Jack Simpson for its first edition on the volleyball court for the 2024-25 season. The Dinos will host this weekend with the women playing first on Friday at 6 p.m with a rematch set for 5:30 p.m. The Dinos come home after splitting a double-header against the Regina Cougars last week that saw the Dinos drop their game on Nov. 1, winning just one set out of four before flipping the matchup on Nov. 2. The Dinos now sit at 10th in Canada West with a record of 9-15 sets while Mount Royal enters the weekend at 12th. CBC Sports will be streaming Friday’s game on their YouTube channel.

After a week off, the Dinos men’s volleyball team also returns home. Their first game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday before a following set on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Dinos will look to turn around their season as they currently sit at the bottom half of the conference with just seven of 17 sets won so far this season while the Cougars come into the weekend series at second in the conference sitting at just one set behind the Alberta Golden Bears.

Hockey

The Dinos men’s hockey team return after a week off following a winning weekend over the Trinity Western Spartans Oct. 25-26. The Dinos now visit the Regina Cougars as they look to continue this winning trend despite a tough start for the Dinos this year. Meanwhile, the Cougars have a 1-7 record and a minus-24 goal differential that they will hope to improve on. Puckdrop for the Dinos on Friday is set for 6 p.m. at The Co-operators Centre in Regina before the second match of their doubleheader on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The women’s hockey team will start a four-game homestand on Friday as the Regina Cougars visit them in Father David Bauer Arena. The Dinos enter the weekend with a 4-3-1 record while the Cougars come into town with a comparable 5-1-2 record. Puck drop at home will be at 7 p.m. on Friday before they return to Father David Bauer on Saturday at 5 p.m. to wrap up the weekend.

Cross Country

The U SPORTS Cross Country Championships mark the official end of the fall sports season as the UBCO Heat prepare to host the event at the Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna, BC. The Dinos will look to make a mark this weekend and end their season on a high as they hope to improve on their sixth place finishes for both the men’s and women’s two weeks ago at the Canada West Championships in Camrose.

The men’s race starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday while the women’s race starts at 2 p.m. Both races will be streamed live by CBC Sports’ YouTube channel.