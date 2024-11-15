Weekly Dino Digest: Nov. 14-17

By Maggie Hsu, November 15 2024—

It might be reading week for us students but while we take the week to mentally and emotionally recover from the whirlwind that’s been the fall semester, the Dinos will still have plenty of action to take in this weekend. As a reminder, all Dinos’ home games are free events with your UCID. Tickets can be purchased online with your student ID number. Check out the master schedule and grab a couple of friends to cheer on your Dinos!

Basketball

After an incredible opening weekend at home, your nationally ranked Dinos women’s basketball team faced their first taste of adversity this past weekend as they dropped their weekend series against the Pandas. They now return home, looking to creep up from seventh in the nation against the MacEwan Griffins. Their first game of the home-and-home series is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday before returning to Jack Simpson Gym less than 24 hours later on Saturday, where they will tip off again against the Griffins at 4 p.m.

The men’s team will look to extend their win streak at home this weekend after a triumphant weekend against the Golden Bears. The U SPORTS rank three Dinos and first star of the week, Nate Petrone returns to Jack Simpson Gym against the MacEwan Griffins. The Dinos have been a perfect 10-0 over the Griffins since MacEwan’s entrance into the Canada West conference and they will look to keep this streak and their current win streak going. Tip-off on Friday is slated for 8 p.m. right after the women’s game and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Hockey

The Dinos women’s hockey team will look to finish their four-game homestand on a high against a formidable opponent in the UBC Thunderbirds. The Dinos managed to gain a valuable three points this past weekend against the Regina Cougars, helping them improve to a 5-3-2 record, seeing them sitting at third in the Canada West West Division. Puck drop at Father David Bauer on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. while their Saturday game is slated for a 3 p.m. start.

The men’s team is riding a four-game win streak of their own, mirroring their basketball counterparts. The Dinos men’s hockey team continues their road trip with a visit to Vancouver to battle against the UBC Thunderbirds to keep their win streak alive. This win streak has been long overdue but has helped the Dinos move into a better spot in the standings, improving to a 6-3-1 record to bring them to a second-place tie with their weekend opponents as both teams sit just one point behind the number one placed Mount Royal Cougars.