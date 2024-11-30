CUFF.docs: The film festival with something for everyone

By Ilana van der Merwe, November 30 2024—

Gearing up for their 12th annual CUFF.docs Documentary Film Festival, Lead Programmer Brennan Tilley spoke with the Gauntlet, about the selection of films, special events and opportunities up and coming. With 16 featuring documentaries and a collection of 9 shorts, CUFF, which took place this year from Nov. 20-24, consistently offers its audiences the chance to witness new, groundbreaking documentaries.

“There is a reason all of these films have been collected, there is a reason we have been able to build trust with our audience over these last 20 years. We have a keen eye for what is going to be interesting, so if something peaks our interest, it is probably going to be really dope,” Tilley said.

Tilley spoke highly of three very different films selected for this year’s program, each featuring different voices, but picked for the same reason: telling impactful stories.

Alongside the film Don of Tiki, Tilley spoke of the fantastic events complimenting this screening, including CUFF’s very own Tiki Bar.

“Donn Beach — the creator of the Tiki Bar — invented many of the drinks we consider ‘Tiki drinks’. We have a hot shot roster of bartenders, with purchasable tiki mugs, themed decorations that surely won’t be tiki staying true to the documentary. We like to make the space our own,” he said.

By highlighting the film Flashback, Tilley took the time to describe the marvel that this film is playing homage to. The documentary follows the story of the mesmerizing memory of one of Canada’s most renowned gay bars.

“It is going to be a really great night to celebrate this memory. And to think at one point Alberta had one of the most famous gay bars in the word. People would come from all over the world to Edmonton to witness this wild night club,” he said.

Past the glamour and glitz this film depicts, Tilley stated that the story this documentary wished to portray is the development and understanding of what it means to be accepted in one’s community.

Another film, Pavements, is a documentary examining the story of the band Pavement with a unique approach to filmmaking.

“This film turns the layout of what a documentary is on its head, and questions what is true. It is four documentaries in one including looks into a themed off broadway musical, an honorary museum, a narrative biopic – that shows clips of people watching the documentary in the actual documentary, ” Tilley said.

The power of this narrative is not just the story of the band, but the layers in the story telling itself.

“The band Pavement is a band I love. But even if an audience member does not know the band they will still be invested,” Tilley said.

When asked, Tilley shared that for families to enjoy at the festival, two films stood out: Catvideofest and Slice of Life: The American Dream In Former Pizza Huts.

As a compilation style documentary, Catvideofest is back for its second year. With 10% of proceeds being donated to Meow Foundation, this is a fantastic event for families to kick back and enjoy some cute, funny clips while giving back.

Tilley commented personally on Slice of Life: The American Dream In Former Pizza Huts, exemplifying it as a story that families will find nostalgic and inspiring.

“I have memories of going to Pizza Hut with my family. I really loved Pizza Hut and what they have become. It is a sweet film that looks at the types of businesses that have moved into pizza hut that really outlines the American dream. It is the story of pizza and family,” he said.

Inviting students specifically, Tilley asked that individuals with open and curious minds attend showings of films like Kung Fu Elliot, where viewers will find themselves questioning how people decide their stories.

Tilley also shared that CUFF looks for volunteers in the student demographic to help continue hosting programs and events like this film festival. Information for those looking to apply can explore CUFF’s volunteer page.

Further supporting students, CUFF holds affordability as an important consideration in its festivals’ programming.

“Students do get $8 tickets to everything and all our screenings. We really love having students come out because it is those inquiring minds that join in the discussion of what we are trying to present. We are trying to engage students and make the event more lively,” Tilley said.

For more information about the featured documentaries and CUFF, check out their website.