What do we cheer for? The World Juniors’ role in hockey’s cultural crisis

By Maggie Hsu, December 21 2024—

The World Juniors tournament is a beloved Canadian tradition that’s become as iconic during the holidays as a crackling fire and sparkling Christmas trees. It is now synonymous with hockey hockey excellence, embodying the dreams of young hockey players and the pride of a hockey-mad nation. The World Juniors is an international under-20 tournament that is commonly used as a benchmark to project potential NHL talent. But recent revelations surrounding the Hockey Canada program have cast a shadow over this cherished event, challenging the morality of cheering for an organization that seems so entrenched in misconduct. While there is no doubt that hockey and the World Juniors Championships are culturally significant to Canadian hockey fans with the pride and joy that’s associated with these games, the ethical questions arising from Hockey Canada’s handling of various sexual assault allegations serve as a touchy subject for fans and the greater public to discuss.

For decades, the World Juniors has represented more than a hockey tournament. It is a cultural marker of national pride, showcasing Canada’s dominance on the ice and uniting fans across the country. These games bring communities together and cement hockey’s place as a key pillar of Canadian identity. The players don the maple leaf on their jerseys, akin to the Olympics where athletes are not just hockey players but serve as representatives of the nation.

However, the foundations of this narrative have started to crack. Allegations of sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team — and the subsequent revelations of how Hockey Canada has handled these allegations — have revealed systemic issues within the organization and the culture of hockey as a whole. These include using membership fees to settle sexual misconduct cases and a culture of silence that shields perpetrators while failing to protect and advocate for victims.

Hockey Canada’s response has been a confusing mix of reforms and resistance. The organization banned the accused from participating in international competitions until investigations were complete, replaced leadership and mandated sexual violence training. Yet, these efforts appear to be more reactive than proactive as these changes were made in direct response to the court cases. Systemic and cultural changes have yet to be addressed as this is far from being an isolated case.

Hockey culture has long celebrated toughness and camaraderie on the ice. There is a bond that hockey players build that has created a culturally significant stereotype of the “hockey bro” that inherently roots itself in toxic masculinity and entitlement. Studies highlight how elite men’s hockey fosters a hyper-masculine environment that normalizes aggression, glorifies violence and marginalizes those who challenge its norms.

Dr. Teresa Anne Fowler’s review of hockey culture emphasizes this unspoken “bro code” and the systemic privilege that is so heavily engrained in elite hockey where white, cisgender male dominance often goes unchallenged. These behaviours are, arguably, encouraged and praised by the fanaticism of hockey. This culture not only silences victims but also perpetuates harmful behaviours through unspoken rules and a lack of accountability.

For some fans, the World Juniors now presents itself as a moral crossroads. For many, it’s easy to sweep this debate under the rug as it’s easier on their morality to focus on the excitement and fun of hockey. However, we do have to ask how we can reconcile our love for the game with the knowledge that some of its institutions fail to protect the vulnerable. Can we we ever separate the beauty of the sport from its flaws or does our continued support perpetuate the problem?

The question of loyalty versus justice is complex to put it the simplest. Many argue that fans have more power than they are aware of in being able to hold organizations accountable, demanding transparency, supporting victims and encouraging systemic reforms. Using this collective power to push for change rather than ignorance and therefore complacency could pave the way for a healthier hockey culture that Canadians and hockey fans can be proud of.

Hockey Canada has taken the first steps towards reform but the journey towards an inclusive and safe environment is still long. The turnover of leadership, mainly with the hiring of Katherine Henderson as president and CEO of Hockey Canada on top of the implementation of diversity initiatives signals a willingness from the organization to change. However, real progress requires deeper cultural shifts — addressing toxic locker room dynamics, dismantling hierarchies that prioritize reputation over accountability and fostering inclusivity. Hockey culture often presents an unwillingness to veer away from tradition with fans often resisting change.

Furthermore, the sport’s governing bodies need to embrace a victim-centered approach, providing systems of support for those who need these resources and ensuring that allegations are met with immediate action. Fans also play a vital role in this by using their voices to hold institutions and players accountable for their actions.

The World Juniors has perennially been a symbol of Canadian excellence and pride, often more than the Olympics or any other international sporting event. But it’s time to reevaluate what we are cheering for and what our maple leaf represents. Supporting the tournament without question risks the endorsement of a culture that excuses harm for the sake of a gold medal and notoriety. Instead, we need to demand a hockey culture that reflects the values we hold. In an era where we are reconsidering what it means to be Canadian, it’s more important now than ever.

Hockey is at a crossroads with an important decision to make in whether they want to uphold the legacy of tradition marred by harm and lack of accountability or to start building a new foundation for a culture of integrity, respect and justice. By confronting these challenges and addressing the cracks in the foundation, we have the opportunity to redefine the game and ensure that the next generation of hockey players and fans can celebrate it without shame and in a space where these difficult conversations can occur safely and encouraged.