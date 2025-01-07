Dinos all-star Owen Antoniuk has been drafted by the CPL Champions, Calgary’s Cavalry FC

By Maggie Hsu, January 7 2025—

The Dinos’ very own Owen Antoniuk has been drafted 16th overall by Cavalry FC in the second round of the 2025 CPL U SPORTS Draft, marking a monumental step forward following his standout season. A local product born and raised in Calgary, the third-year midfielder has been an offensive powerhouse for the Dinos this season, having scored eight goals and five assists in 12 games this season, his consistent point production has caught the attention of the reigning CPL champions.

Antoniuk expressed his excitement about the selection in a press release by the Dinos, “I’m thrilled. This is something that I’ve wanted for a while now. To play with your local club is pretty special. There’s a lot of work to do now getting invited into their camp. And it’s pretty cool that they’re the champs. This is a big step, but I’m super excited.”

Cavalry FC’s success this past season, culminating in their crowning as the 2024 Canadian Premier League Champions, adds an extra layer of prestige to Antoniuk’s draft. Reflecting on this opportunity in an interview with the Gauntlet, Antoniuk expressed that it will be an amazing opportunity to step into this environment, adding that being able to spend the summer at home while training with the Cavalry will continue to shape him as a player.

This season, Antoniuk was instrumental in the Dinos’ campaign, showcasing his versatility and skill in the midfield. While the Dinos fell short in making that final push for the U SPORTS playoffs, his contributions were key in their 7-2-5 record, including a 3-0-4 home record. Additionally, his scoring prowess earned him the individual honours of Second-Team All-Canadian and Canada West First-Team All-Star.

For the Dinos’ soccer program, Antoniuk’s selection highlights the strength and talent cultivated within U SPORTS. Antoniuk is no stranger to professional and high-calibre play. He most recently played in League1 Alberta for Calgary Foothills where he scored 10 goals in 10 games this past summer, played for Windsor City FC in League1 Ontario, appeared on the roster of Atlético Ottawa in their championship season in 2022 and spent his initial years out of high school with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC academy, this selection has been a long-time coming for Antoniuk.

“I had a lot of hunger to prove that I’m still a really good player,” Antoniuk said when talking about his journey through various levels of soccer. “I had a lot of goal contributions [this season] … it’s my mindset to score and I want to do that now at the next level.”