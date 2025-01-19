Joint Labour Council unites unions to tackle bargaining and advocacy challenges

By Vama Saini, January 19 2025—

The Joint Labour Council at the University of Calgary convened on Jan. 13, 2025 for its first meeting of the year. Chaired by Joshuah Lockett-Harris of the Graduate Labour Union (GLU), the meeting provided a platform for unions and observers to share updates, discuss challenges and strategize on addressing systemic issues affecting campus workers.

“This council is hereby founded with a humble willingness to work together for the betterment of unionized workers and affected communities at the University of Calgary,” read the council’s statement.

Inspired by the University of Lethbridge Labour Council, the Joint Labour Council at the U of C aims to enhance solidarity and readiness.

“We believe that this new Labour Council will benefit all participating groups, by increasing communication and collaboration regarding campus-wide issues relating to labour. With [multiple] unions currently in bargaining, rampant government meddling in labour, concerning shifts in the conduct of the Labour Board and broad society experiencing a greater labour movement, we feel this is the right time to come together,” continued the statement.

“Through this important and timely initiative, we pledge to building solidarity, capacity and readiness with our member organizations. We pledge to stand together for the rights and dignity of workers at the University of Calgary, and the well-being of affected members of the university community. Solidarity is our strength, and together we will prevail,” concluded the statement.

The GLU detailed its bargaining efforts, which intensified during the final days of the fall term, and announced a member town hall scheduled for Jan. 31. This town hall aims to address ongoing concerns and engage members in collaborative solutions.

The Postdoctoral Fellows Association of the University of Calgary (PDAC) reported facing significant challenges despite a new agreement reached in April 2024. Key issues included misinterpretations of contract language and problems with the flexible spending account (FSA), particularly for dual-contract employees.

Access to health benefits has also been complicated by external funding arrangements. PDAC noted that negotiations escalated to Level 2 arbitration in late December.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) reported being at an impasse in their negotiations but expressed optimism about returning to the bargaining table soon.

The council welcomed the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 401 as a new member. The union emphasized its commitment to supporting campus workers.

“We represent food services, retail and meat processing plants — especially in Alberta,” a UFCW representative explained.

“My parents were part of the UFCW in the ’90s,” said Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) VP External Hunter Yaworski. “The fact that you guys have organized and rebuilt that also strengthens the overall campus community.”

As formal participation details are finalized, the University of Calgary Faculty Association’s (TUCFA) status within the Labour Council remains tentative.

The GSA outlined its advocacy efforts with the Faculty of Graduate Studies (FGS) to establish minimum funding frameworks for graduate students.

“Without adequate funding, students risk facing homelessness or food insecurity,” said Yaworski.

The GSA also addressed the upcoming demolition of graduate housing at Varsity Courts.

“We’re pushing for an extension of the grace period. The initial timeline was April or May, just before final exams,” Yaworski noted.

During the open business session, PDAC highlighted new out-of-province hiring policies attributed to provincial legislation.

“The university has yet to provide clear communication about these changes, leaving members uncertain,” said PDAC President Dr. Nynke van den Hoogen.

In the member forum, frustrations over provincial pressures and systemic challenges were widely shared.

“When labour unions stand together, we’re all stronger. Our fights for fair wages and benefits are fundamentally linked,” said Lockett-Harris.

The meeting ended with discussions on governance improvements, including a proposal for a new subcommittee to streamline decision-making.

Learn more about the GSA, GLU, PDAC, AUPE, UCFW 401 and TUCFA on their websites.