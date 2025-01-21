Above the Law? Professional athletes, sexual assault and the cost of hero worship

By Dana ELRufaei, January 21 2025—

Conor McGregor, one of the most celebrated figures in mixed martial arts, was recently found liable for sexual assault by an Irish civil jury. The verdict awarded €250,000 (approximately $370,000 CAD) in damages to the plaintiff, Nikita Hand, who alleged McGregor raped her in a Dublin hotel penthouse in December 2018. Despite the ruling, this case highlights a troubling pattern where professional athletes are often able to evade meaningful accountability due to their fame, wealth and the culture surrounding professional sports.

The UFC star was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a case that remained relatively low-profile compared to other celebrity allegations. McGregor allegedly attacked the woman at a party in his hotel room, after which the accident was reported to the police. However, the investigation has reportedly been delayed multiple times and McGregor maintained his innocence, stating the accusations were false and driven by extortion.

This case reads similarly to another high-profile sexual assault allegation against an athlete that has come into question again in recent years: Cristiano Ronaldo. The global football icon faced allegations of sexual assault from Kathryn Mayorga in 2009, with her accusation emerging publicly in 2018. Mayorga alleged Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room. Despite the initial police investigation and a 2010 out-of-court settlement, the case resurfaced with the release of documents suggesting Ronaldo had essentially admitted the incident was non-consensual.

Unlike the McGregor case however, the criminal investigation into the allegations against Ronaldo was closed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence and a civil suit was dismissed in 2022, leaving the broader issue unresolved.

The similarities between these two cases highlight a concerning trend: wealthy and powerful athletes seem to have access to legal resources and public relations strategies allow them to minimize or evade the consequences of sexual assault allegations. Both McGregor and Ronaldo have been able to use their wealth to delay investigations, hire top-tier lawyers and ultimately protect their public image. In Ronaldo’s case, his lawyers’ abilities to suppress key documents and rely on settlements illustrates how celebrities can influence the legal system in ways ordinary individuals cannot replicate.

This wealth and status disparity raises questions about the accessibility of justice for survivors—especially when powerful figures can effectively silence or discredit those who come forward. The cases of McGregor and Ronaldo are not isolated; other athletes with significant wealth and influence have similarly faced accusations of sexual assault, only to see the legal proceedings dragged out or dismissed altogether.

A significant issue that compounds the lack of accountability is the fan culture surrounding professional athletes. Both McGregor and Ronaldo boast massive fanbases that often view their idols through a lens of denial, dismissing allegations or blaming the victims. This behaviour is not exclusive to these two individuals but is seen across the sports world, where star athletes are often regarded as above reproach. Fans reject the idea that their heroes could be guilty of serious crimes, creating an environment where the truth is often overshadowed by adoration and loyalty.

The ongoing struggles for accountability in cases involving wealthy athletes emphasize the urgent need for systemic change within professional sports. One key solution is the implementation of stricter league policies that prioritize the safety of survivors and ensure allegations are taken seriously from the outset. Zero-tolerance approaches, where any credible accusation results in immediate suspension and thorough investigation could help deter athletes from committing such acts and ensure they face appropriate consequences.

Some leagues, such as the NBA, have made significant strides by instituting personal conduct policies that hold players accountable for off-court behaviour. The NFL has also strengthened its stance on player misconduct, though criticisms remain about the effectiveness of these policies. More widespread adoption of these frameworks would go a long way toward setting clear expectations for athletes, preventing them from abusing their power and influence.

Additionally, sports teams and organizations should establish independent bodies to handle allegations of misconduct, ensuring investigations are conducted without bias or interference from team ownership or management. These bodies could give survivors more confidence in the process, knowing their cases will be treated with the seriousness they deserve.