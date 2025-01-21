Close, but No Cigar. Men’s Dinos fall in hard-fought loss to Manitoba Bisons

By Emma Djukic, January 21 2025—

Despite a valiant effort, the Dinos’ men’s basketball team fell short in a thrilling matchup against the Manitoba Bisons during Pack the Jack on Jan. 17. The game was riveting from start to finish, with fans packing the Jack Simpson Gym and providing electric energy to fuel their team. However, the Bisons held on in the final moments of the fourth quarter, handing the Dinos a narrow 82-75 defeat.

Crowd; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Daman Singh

The Dinos started the game with a slower pace, struggling to find their rhythm offensively. They closed the first quarter trailing 18-11, their lowest-scoring quarter of the night. Despite this early deficit, the Dinos stayed within striking distance, never letting the Bisons lead by more than 15 points.

The fourth quarter saw the Dinos come alive, showcasing their determination and grit. Trailing 51-63 heading into the final stretch, they rallied back, led by standout performances from Nate Petrone, Noah Wharton, and Aidan Smith, the top scorers of the game. With just minutes left on the clock, the Dinos tied the game 73-73, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Unfortunately, the Bisons capitalized on key opportunities in the final moments, edging out the Dinos to secure the win.

Noah Wharton; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Michael Sarsito Aidan Smith; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Michael Sarsito Nate Petrone; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Daman Singh

One of the weaknesses of this game for the team was how they continued giving up rebounds, something the Bison’s used to their advantage.

“Those moments are big,” Head coach Dan Vanhooren commented on those crucial last minutes. “All we had to do was secure one rebound and then we would have a chance to win the game. So I’m happy with the effort we gave but we’ve just got to clean some things up.”

Spencer Roberts; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Daman Singh Daniels Baumanis; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Michael Sarsito

The turning point for the Dinos came in the second half, as they rallied to close the gap against the Bisons. This renewed focus allowed the Dinos to claw back into the game, tying the score late in the fourth quarter before the Bisons edged them out in the final moments.

“I feel like we’re just more focused [in the second half].” fifth-year guard Noah Wharton shared his thoughts on the team’s mindset. “Coach didn’t say too much at halftime. It’s just like we just have to lock in and focus, and then that’s what we did in the second half but came up short.”

Noah Wharton; Dinos. v Manitoba Bisons, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo by Daman Singh

Despite the loss, the Dinos bounced back in Saturday’s rematch, earning redemption with a commanding 102-92 victory over the Bisons. With a 9-3 record on the season, the Dinos are tied for third place in their division alongside Lethbridge, while Manitoba holds the top spot with Winnipeg at 10-2.

Looking ahead, the Dinos are entering a crucial stretch of games with eight matchups remaining in the regular season. Their playoff hopes remain bright, but consistency will be key as they aim to solidify their position in the Canada West standings.

For more information about upcoming games, events, and stats, check out the Dinos website here.