A look at the music industry with Seraphina Ellen

By Ilana van der Merwe, January 24 2024—

Local musicians, students and Swifties alike recognize the name Seraphina Ellen—better known simply as Seraphina. With her career catching the eyes of thousands over TikTok, Seraphina’s voice has become known as ‘Calgary’s Taylor Swift’.

However tied her platform is to the ultra successful musician, Seraphina like many other growing musicians, had to take initiative in order to make a name for herself in the music industry. She provided insight on the music industry through the Gauntlet for those considering paths similar to hers.

Opening up about the realities of performing, Seraphina emphasized the importance of self-empathy.

“Most importantly I have learned that it is okay to suck at stuff, and then get better… It doesn’t matter how much you improve, there are still going to be people saying ‘find something else’,” Seraphina said.

Her positive outlook on setbacks has made her platform a welcoming place for a highly supportive audience. Throughout her conversation with the Gauntlet, Seraphina’s gratitude to her followers proves her to be a musician who truly cares for the community around her.

“[I] think in today’s day in age, my music would not exist without those [social] platforms. Without creating the relationship I have with the people watching my videos, things would be much more difficult,” she said.

Seraphina emphasized the impact a well-utilized social media platform can hold for musicians trying to manage the weight of entering the industry themselves.

“[Social media] helps fund all that I do. All the live streams that I do, which is about three to four two hour live streams a week, help me fund my singing lessons. That helps me offset some costs,” Seraphina said.

Seraphina Ellen performing at The Red Room, Vancouver. Dec 6. 2024. Photo by Mackenzie Thrasher (@stillsbykenzie).

As a student musician, Seraphina shared that one of the largest challenges other young musicians may face is finances.

“I guess the main thing I struggle with is funding it. It is expensive to release music and it is expensive to put on shows and go to gigs. When you are starting out, not everyone will pay you,” Seraphina said.

Secondarily to finances, Seraphina disclosed some of her struggles finding the time as a musician to prioritize things in her life other than music.

“[It is hard] finding the energy to do everything. When you are a small artist you don’t have a manager booking events, you have to make your own costumes while having a job and funding it all… It’s difficult to balance music, school and friends and family and work,” Seraphina said.

The silver lining Seraphina sees in this highly involved career path is all the experience she is able to take in.

“[Music] lets me be multifaceted. It lets me do all the things I enjoy through a creative outlet that allows me to practice and see improvement. I get to make costumes, I get to learn to dance, sing, event planning, travel,” Seraphina said.

Seraphina will be performing at Schulich Soundstage open mic on Jan. 31, as well as presenting her rendition of the Sera’s Tour on Jan. 18 at Kingsway Mall in Edmonton. To keep up with her career, follow her socials.