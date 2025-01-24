From setbacks to success: Owen Antoniuk’s story of perseverance

By Maggie Hsu, January 24 2025—

The path of a professional athlete is rarely linear. Behind the highlights and accolades are moments of resilience, reinvention and grit that often get overshadowed by the glamour of the milestones to celebrate. Every athlete’s journey to greatness has been shaped by moments of adversity and it’s these trials and tribulations that often create the most compelling stories in sports.

Dinos’ soccer forward Owen Antoniuk knows this truth all too well. The third-year midfielder was recently drafted by Calgary’s professional soccer team, Cavalry FC in the second round of the 2025 CPL U SPORTS Draft. While Antoniuk’s stats from this past season with the Dinos have undoubtedly caught the eye of the reigning Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions, his path to this moment was anything but straightforward. In fact, this is not his first stint in the CPL either.

Born and raised in Calgary, Antoniuk’s soccer journey began in Alberta’s fiercely competitive and robust youth soccer programs. He developed his skills with Calgary Blizzard SC and Calgary Foothills SC, earning recognition early on. By age 12, Antoniuk was representing Canada internationally at the U12 Danone Nations Cup, a prestigious international tournament, in 2014. And by 15, he would earn himself an invitation to a training camp for the Canada U15 team in 2017 where he would go on to attend the Canada Soccer U15 Showcase that same year.

“It was very competitive … there was always a rivalry with Edmonton teams, even at 10 years old. But [soccer] is massive now with the demand for playing and all these new facilities,” Antoniuk reflected on his youth soccer career in Alberta with the Gauntlet.

In 2018, Antoniuk took a significant step by joining the Whitecaps FC Academy Centre in Calgary. This nationwide program connects young players with elite coaching and training, preparing them for the professional stage. His dedication paid off when he signed his first professional contract with Whitecaps FC 2 in 2022.

Antoniuk made his professional debut in the MLS Next Pro League with the Whitecaps on Mar. 26, 2022, against Houston Dynamo 2, netting his first professional goals two weeks later on Apr. 10 against Portland Timbers 2. Antoniuk’s path to the pros was charting upwards. Yet, as promising as his start was, Antoniuk faced a career-defining challenge when he was loaned to Atlético Ottawa of the CPL for the remainder of their 2022 season. Upon returning to Vancouver, he would learn that the Whitecaps were releasing him, forcing him to re-evaluate his path moving forward.

“I was disappointed,” Antoniuk said. “But I was happy that I was moving on.” He emphasized how crucial it was to step out of familiar systems to continue growing. “You have to get out of your comfort zone to improve. I never would have gotten to where I am today without making those sacrifices and those moves.”

Determined to rebuild, Antoniuk joined Windsor City FC in League1 Ontario (L1ON) for the 2023 season. There, he rediscovered his rhythm, scoring 13 goals in 20 matches. The following year, a sense of home drew him back to Calgary, where he signed with Calgary Foothills FC in League1 Alberta. Antoniuk immediately dominated as a rookie, finishing the season as the league’s top scorer with 10 goals in 10 games played.

Beyond the field, Antoniuk took another bold step—enrolling at the University of Calgary as a first-year student at age 21. After leaving home at 16 to pursue a professional career, school felt like a safe option for Antoniuk who had made his first attempts at pursuing his passion at a higher level.

“As a kid, you’re more eager to think ‘I want to go to Europe [to play]’ but it’s not really realistic,” Antoniuk shared a hard-truth he had to face. “Coming back to school, yes you’re playing at a different level, but you’re getting an education. With the [CPL] Draft available now and it’s a very good path.”

Antoniuk’s decision to pursue higher education has only strengthened his game. In his first full season with the Dinos, he tied for the conference lead in scoring with eight goals in 11 games, helping the team to an impressive 7–2–5 record.

“Don’t be afraid of dropping down a level,” Antoniuk advised future players with a similar path to his. “You’re getting school done which is way more important than these little pro contracts and then you’re still available to make it professionally. There’s not really a cut off line.”

Now, Antoinuk prepares to train with Cavalry FC in hopes of earning a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season. He approaches the opportunity with humility and determination.

“It’s not up to me,” Antoniuk expressed when asked about his next steps with Cavalry FC, mirroring his reinvented approach to his professional career. “But it’s up to me in terms of work rate and working hard.”

Whether or not he secures a roster spot with the Cavalry or returns to the Dinos with newfound skills to share with his team for the 2025 season, Antoniuk’s journey is far from over. His story is a powerful reminder that setbacks are not endings but opportunities to rise stronger—a lesson that resonates far beyond the world of sports and serves as a reminder for his fellow students who may not balance athletics but other challenges from our daily lives.