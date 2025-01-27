Formula 1 for Dummies

By Emma Djukic, January 27 2025—

And there it goes. Another season of Formula 1 ends with a 4th World Championship title for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and a Constructors’ Championship for McLaren—their first since 1998.

To those of you who have no idea what any of that means, welcome! Formula 1 (F1), a sport affectionately (and sometimes dismissively) referred to as “rich men drive around in circles in expensive cars,” is far more than that. It’s a grand competition of spirit and machine, with a rich history and legacy that spans decades. For many, though, the world of F1 can feel like an exclusive club filled with jargon, complex rules and endless debates about tire strategies. Fear not—this guide will break down the basics, so even a novice can understand what makes this sport so thrilling.

What is formula 1?

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, where the fastest cars and the best drivers in the world compete on a global stage. The “formula” refers to the strict set of technical and sporting rules that all participants must follow, creating a balance between innovation and competition.

A Formula 1 season consists of a series of races called Grands Prix (pronounced Grand Prees) held across the globe, from iconic circuits like Monaco to state-of-the-art venues in the Middle East and Asia.

How does it work?

Each race weekend is split into three key stages:

Practice Sessions: Drivers familiarize themselves with the track and test different car setups.

Drivers familiarize themselves with the track and test different car setups. Qualifying: A timed session to determine the starting order of the race, with the fastest driver earning the coveted “pole position.”

A timed session to determine the starting order of the race, with the fastest driver earning the coveted “pole position.” The Race: Held on Sundays, where drivers compete to cross the finish line first after completing a set number of laps.

Points are awarded to the top ten finishers, with 25 points for a win and descending amounts for lower positions. These points contribute to two parallel championships:

The Drivers’ Championship , awarded to the driver with the most points.

, awarded to the driver with the most points. The Constructors’ Championship, given to the team (or “constructor”) whose two drivers earn the most combined points.

The key players: drivers and teams

Formula 1 teams, known as constructors, design and build their cars from the ground up, blending cutting-edge technology with relentless innovation. Each team fields two drivers, creating both partnerships and rivalries. Legendary teams like Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes have long defined the sport, while newer forces like Red Bull Racing dominate today.

As for the drivers, they’re more than athletes—they’re global superstars. Names like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton are etched in history. Now, Max Verstappen joins their ranks with his fourth world title (though it’s a touchy subject for some, who believe this is “technically” his third).

Why is F1 exciting?

Formula 1 isn’t just about speed—it’s a battle of brains, strategy, and adaptability. At 200 miles per hour, split-second decisions can determine a race’s outcome. Here’s what makes F1 so captivating:

Pit Stop Timing: Each car must make at least one pit stop during a race to change tires but timing is everything. Teams analyze real-time data to decide when to pit, balancing tire wear, track position, and rival strategies. Unless you’re Ferrari, in which case you choose the least opportune moment to call your driver into the pits, often at the expense of their impending victory (I’m not bitter! Who said that?).

Each car must make at least one pit stop during a race to change tires but timing is everything. Teams analyze real-time data to decide when to pit, balancing tire wear, track position, and rival strategies. Unless you’re Ferrari, in which case you choose the least opportune moment to call your driver into the pits, often at the expense of their impending victory (I’m not bitter! Who said that?). Tire Management: Tires are a game-changer. Drivers can choose between soft, medium, and hard compounds with different speeds and durability. Some gamble on short-lived but faster tires, while others push longer-lasting ones to their limits. This creates thrilling chases as fresher-tired cars hunt down those struggling to finish.

Tires are a game-changer. Drivers can choose between soft, medium, and hard compounds with different speeds and durability. Some gamble on short-lived but faster tires, while others push longer-lasting ones to their limits. This creates thrilling chases as fresher-tired cars hunt down those struggling to finish. Fuel and Energy Efficiency: Modern F1 cars are hybrids, recovering energy under braking and deploying it strategically for bursts of speed. Drivers must balance aggression with conservation to avoid running low on fuel or energy reserves. Sustainability is a growing concern, and with Formula E (electric racing) on the rise, the future of F1’s iconic engines is a hot topic.

Modern F1 cars are hybrids, recovering energy under braking and deploying it strategically for bursts of speed. Drivers must balance aggression with conservation to avoid running low on fuel or energy reserves. Sustainability is a growing concern, and with Formula E (electric racing) on the rise, the future of F1’s iconic engines is a hot topic. Weather and Track Conditions: Rain can turn a race into a chaotic free-for-all. Teams scramble to switch to wet-weather tires, and drivers with a knack for adapting to slippery conditions often shine.

Rain can turn a race into a chaotic free-for-all. Teams scramble to switch to wet-weather tires, and drivers with a knack for adapting to slippery conditions often shine. Safety Car and Red Flags: When accidents happen, a safety car or red flag can wipe out gaps between competitors, reshuffling the field and opening new opportunities. These interruptions often inject fresh drama into the race.

Watching these strategies unfold is like witnessing a perfectly choreographed dance—if the dancers were moving at blinding speeds and battling for every inch of space. The drivers’ skill and courage may grab the spotlight, but the behind-the-scenes brilliance of engineers, strategists, and team principals is just as critical.

Why should you watch?

Yes, at first glance, it’s just “cars going in circles.” But the beauty of F1 lies in the details: the tension of split-second decisions, the drama of head-to-head battles, and the constant evolution of technology. It’s a global spectacle, offering a mix of glitz, high-speed thrills, and razor-sharp strategy.

Whether you’re watching for the adrenaline-pumping overtakes, the soap opera rivalries, or the breathtaking precision of a perfectly executed pit stop, there’s something for everyone. And with races happening across five continents, it’s a sport that truly feels international.

So, congratulations! You’re now equipped to dive into the high-octane world of Formula 1. As the commentators say before the race: It’s lights out, and away we go!