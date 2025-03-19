Ucalgary students and alumni shine in ACGC’s 2025 Top 30 Under 30 Awards 

By Reyam Jamaleddine, March 19 2025—

The Alberta Council for Global Cooperation (ACGC) annually operates the Top 30 Under 30 for global cooperation campaign. This award recognizes thirty individuals under thirty who are nominated by members of their community for their outstanding part in creating a fair, just and sustainable world. A committee of peers selects the winners based on their work in achieving the United Nation’s 17 sustainable development goals.

2025 marks the fourteenth year of this campaign and fifteen of the thirty award recipients were University of Calgary (UofC) students and alumni. The Gauntlet spoke with some of the recipients, each of whom has diverse backgrounds and experiences that reflect the experiences of fellow UofC students. Each of the students offered inspiring words to current students pursuing their dreams.

Thomas Tri is a current undergraduate student in the faculty of social work who is a part of several clubs and organizations on campus such as the Global Development Society which he founded, the Scholars Academy, as well as the Disability and Sexuality Lab. Tri is an advocate in many fields including the climate crisis, gender inequity and global governance reform. Tri hopes to dedicate his future work to social work that is rooted in love and empathy.

“Approach everything with curiosity. Sometimes, we are told that things are the way it is “just because.” Curiosity teaches us to be critical and act, especially in the face of pressing world issues,” said Tri in a statement to the Gauntlet.

Deema ElRufaei is a current undergraduate student in the faculty of science who is currently a member of organizations such as The Average Scientist, the Muslim Association of Canada, and the Undergraduate Biological Sciences Equity Committee. She is eager to create and advance quality education that is accessible. She looks forward to a future where scientific research guides public policy-making which allows for more sustainable decisions to be made.

“You will rarely be the smartest or most qualified, but you can be the one who takes the most chances. Bet on yourself, apply for opportunities, and start things even if you feel unprepared. You can’t control the limits others set for you, but you can remove the limits you set for yourself,” said ElRufaei in a statement to the Gauntlet.

Bill Zheng is a current student in the faculty of Nursing who is a member of RadiCare Ventures, Calgary Pop-Up Village and RadiCare Ventures which he co-founded as well as SafeLink Alberta and many more. Zheng is committed to addressing the intersections of poverty, homelessness, addiction, public safety and criminal justice. Zheng hopes to create lasting and meaningful changes in communities at a broad and tangible level.

“Building a social enterprise and a nonprofit while studying has been incredibly challenging, with more setbacks than successes. It took nearly a year—through tough winter months and without credible leads—for RadiCare Ventures to secure a single new client, all while knowing my staff depended on this company to survive. Every day, I balance values, profits, personal capacity, and academics, yet despite the hardships, I have no regrets. I’m proud to be a recipient of the ACGC Top 30 Under 30 Award in 2025, “ said Zheng in a statement to the Gauntlet.

Eddie Guo is a current student at the Cumming School of Medicine, he is a member of Project neuroArm, Youreka Canada, the Canadian Federation of Medical Students and many more. Guo is actively creating and working to produce medical equipment that is technologically advanced to achieve high-quality and timely healthcare. Guo founded Eloquent Aid which serves as a digital assistant in the operating room, which assists neurosurgeons. He also founded OSCEai which is a generative artificial intelligence platform that allows medical students to practice clinical skills.

“Fully commit—almost anything worthwhile requires hard work, even if outcomes feel uncertain. Life is made of imperfect chapters, each shaping who you are. Above all, prioritize kindness and respect for those around you,” said Guo in a statement to the Gauntlet.

Bilal Shakir is a UofC alumnus of the faculty of science, he is a part of the president and founder of Growing Minds YYC, a long-term volunteer for Alberta Health Services, as well as a member of other organizations. Shakir is currently elected as the co-president of his medical school class at the University of Toronto. He has worked on projects from all around the world including Pakistan and Uganda, Shakir looks forward to a future where innocent people live lives that are free from violence and cruelty.

“Be bold and embrace all that the world has to offer. There are many challenges to making an impact, but perhaps the greatest are the doubts and fears that prevent you from even trying. When you believe in yourself and those around you, life suddenly feels full of possibility,” said Shakir in a statement to the Gauntlet.

All of these students are committed to making tangible and meaningful change in the communities they come from and beyond. This year UCalgary recipients are shining examples of how resilience, dedication and commitment to a passion lead to transformative action both within the campus community and beyond.

As these students and alumni continue to break barriers they echo to the UCalgary community that anyone, regardless of their foundation and background can contribute to creating and advancing a more equitable and sustainable world.

For those inspired by the achievements of the 2025 award recipients, applications for nominees for the ACGC Top 30 Under 30 campaign will open up for the year 2026, anyone and everyone can contribute to creating a better future for all.