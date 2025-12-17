UCalgary students tackle health inequity 

By Imran Ahmed, December 17 2025—

Having access to adequate healthcare can often be an afterthought in many people’s lives – something that is urgent only when a crisis strikes. In Canada, that sense of security is reinforced by the promise of a universal healthcare system and by the assumption that, as one of the world’s wealthiest nations, our outcomes should naturally be better than most.

While that is largely true, the reality is that health outcomes across the country continue to show stark disparities. Many of the most persistent inequities are not rooted in biological reality, but in a person’s socio-economic conditions. These include but are not limited to income, housing, race, community infrastructure, and healthcare policy.

A 2018 report released by the Public Health Agency of Canada highlighted these inequities in health outcomes, describing persistent and avoidable causes of excess deaths driven by material, psychological, and behavioural determinants.

These determinants are often structural, shaped by a history of policy decisions, economic conditions, and ideological stances.

The consequences of these inequities are borne mostly by marginalized communities, including racialized communities, Indigenous peoples, and people with low income. These extend beyond chronic illnesses and reduced primary healthcare services, also encompassing disparities in mental health, overall well-being, and access to mental health services.

These structural issues are difficult to address, especially at the macro level. Yet, for a group of University of Calgary students, the belief that meaningful change begins locally motivated them to get involved and work toward improving healthcare outcomes for all.

HE4L’s Mission

Health Equity 4 All (HE4L) is a new student-led club on campus, launched this semester with the goal of making health equity an actionable priority in the minds of the student population. The club seeks to create a bridge between students, policymakers, researchers, and community members, promoting awareness and change.

HE4L is led by Prosper Komolafe (Co-Founder and Co-President) and Sara Abdul Qader (Co-Founder and Co-President), with additional support from executive members such as Sara Issa (Community Outreach Executive). They describe HE4L’s mandate as more than spreading awareness, but as a vehicle for action.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, the co-founders explained their vision for their newly found club.

“We started the club because we saw a lack of student representation in health equity,” Komolafe explained. “There were many clubs that talked about awareness, but few that actually addressed these issues, especially locally here in Calgary and across Canada.”

Abdul Qader echoed that sentiment.

“We created a space for students to take real action toward health equity,” he said.

Advocacy and action

Despite being in its infancy, HE4L already has multiple initiatives underway that push for student engagement and representation in health equity.

One of their central projects is HE4L Magazine, a monthly publication open to both university and high school students.

“A big part of our approach is through HE4L Magazine, which we’ll open to the general public. The first step in promoting health equity is awareness. Allowing people to share their real experiences with the healthcare system helps build that awareness,” Komolafe said.

They are also launching a Health Policy Case Competition next semester, an initiative aimed at challenging students with Canadian healthcare problems.

“Students will analyze real issues in the Canadian healthcare system and present policy solutions to a panel of judges,” Komolafe explained. “There will be awards for top teams.”

Additionally, the club is preparing to launch an essay contest, another initiative aimed at broadening student engagement.

“The essay contest is open to both high school and undergraduate students,” Komolafe said. “We planned to run it this semester, but the high school strike delayed things. We’ll launch it next semester with a new theme each year, chosen by our executive team.”

HE4L’s choice to involve younger students, many of whom are in high school, in their initiatives is intentional and important to their cause.

“We’re big on student engagement. That’s why HE4L Magazine includes high school students, it gives them an early platform to learn about health equity,” Abdul Qader said. “The case competition does the same by giving students a chance to engage with real policies that affect real people. We noticed a big gap in the community, and this helps fill it.”

One of HE4L’s most ambitious initiatives is a planned fellowship with the School of Public Policy, with which they have already developed a working partnership.

“We’re planning a fellowship with the School of Public Policy — kind of like the PURE or ACHRI summer studentships, but focused on health policy and research,” Abdul Qader said. “Selected students would conduct summer research projects and develop policy briefs to present to members of Parliament and local politicians. It’s a way for students to gain hands-on experience and contribute directly to real policy change.”

Addressing systemic problems

Research shows that socioeconomic and political disadvantages can exacerbate inequities in health outcomes. When asked how HE4L approaches such issues, Komolage emphasized the importance of building student engagement first, then growing into policy action.

A major part of HE4L’s strategy involves creating direct connections between students and the politicians who shape health policy. Komolafe noted that the club is already developing early partnerships with civic and academic institutions.

“We’re already developing partnerships with the mayor, other politicians, the School of Public Policy, and the Department of Community Health Sciences,” he said. “The goal is to bridge the divide between the community and policymakers.”

HE4L’s multi-faceted approach reflects an understanding that health inequities cannot be addressed in isolation. They require coordination between communities, academia, and political decision-makers. HE4L aims to provide students with a seat at that table. By building youth engagement and working with institutions that influence health policy, the club hopes to push health equity from an afterthought to the centre stage.

The importance of health equity

The inequities that shape health outcomes in Canada are rooted in forces far larger than any single institution. The present-day situation is the product of the intersection of decades of history, policy, economics, and longstanding social structures.



These forces can feel immovable, especially for those who experience them. Yet, the work and determination of HE4L demonstrates that any meaningful change to the status quo often begins with the smallest, localized efforts: creating space for dialogue, building connections with policymakers, and insisting that inequity in healthcare should not be a feature of our society.



To the members of HE4L, their work is anchored by their own lived experiences with healthcare systems.



Komolafe pointed to his experience growing up in his home country as inspiration for the club.

“Growing up where healthcare wasn’t really an option motivates me to take advantage of the resources we have here. There are opportunities, but many people still don’t know how to ask for or receive help. That keeps me going,” he said.

“For me, growing up in Canada but close to the U.S. border made me aware of how fortunate we are to have public healthcare,” Abdul Qader added. “But even here, disparities exist, and that drives my passion for improving health policy.”

For Issa, her personal experiences catalyzed her drive for change. “I’ve seen inequities firsthand through my family’s experience with the healthcare system,” she said. “That personal connection motivates me to keep working toward better access and outcomes.”

Their collective experiences illustrate why the club views student involvement as essential. Many students have experienced the effects of an inequitable healthcare system, and many more may encounter them in the future. Changing the systems that produce these inequities requires early participation.

By pushing health equity to the forefront now, HE4L aims to play a role in preventing that crisis that forces people to confront these inequities only when it’s too late. It is important that conversations about access and equity are held, because improving healthcare for disadvantaged groups will improve healthcare for everyone.

For more information about HE4L and their initiatives, visit their website at: https://www.health-equity4all.com/blog.