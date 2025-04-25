The Liberal party’s plan for students: Steady with short reach 

By Reyam Jamaleddine and Maggie Hsu, April 25 2025—

Led by Mark Carney, the 2025 Liberal Party of Canada’s “Canada Strong” platform is centred on affordability, economic growth and sustainable development. Carney served as the governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 global financial crisis as well as governor for the Bank of England during Brexit and the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carney spoke with students at the McMahon stadium at the University of Calgary earlier this month, where he highlighted the Liberals’ achievements since he took office, such as the elimination of the consumer carbon tax. Many of the proposals from the Liberals affect students in tackling issues such as inflation, housing and the job market. This pitch may seem tempting for students, but as every other election cycle comes, the question: Is this a blueprint for real change or just another round of recycled promises?

Affordability: Modest relief

Carney’s economic credibility is front and centre. As his resume beams with experience as governor for both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, he brings to the table a track record of managing economic crises. However, students want to know what this track record brings forth to them in their day-to-day lives.

The most immediate promise is to create an economy where “Canadians keep more of their hard-earned money,” the Liberal Party promises several measures that will make living in Canada less of a pressure cooker than it’s been over recent months. More importantly, the Liberal Party states that these measures will protect our Canadian economy from the greater impacts of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Most significantly, the Liberal Party plans to reduce the lowest federal income tax bracket from 15% to 14%, which will offer some relief for students who work while studying as well as recent graduates. Scheduled to come into effect on Canada Day 2025, the tax cut will save middle-class and dual-income families up to $825 a year. Although any tax relief is a win for Canadians, it still is a modest change, especially for students whose earnings are well below the threshold. For many, this change will be almost insignificant amidst rising tuition and living costs.

The Liberals have also vowed to shield Canada from the lack of stability and uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariff wars. This is important for Canadians however, it feels disconnected from the microeconomic struggles Canadians face, such as juggling groceries and transit passes.

Housing: Too bold a target?

In addition, the Liberals have also presented an ambitious housing initiative, which is committed to building over 500,000 new homes annually over the next decade. They will also eliminate GST on homes under one million dollars for first-time home buyers, allowing new homeowners a savings of up to $50,000 and making home ownership a more obtainable goal as opposed to an unachievable dream. This initiative has the potential to ease rental burdens for those in student-dense areas as well as improve access to affordable housing.

However, construction takes time. The target of 500,000 new homes has many logistical and regulatory factors that need to be addressed before current students or recent graduates will benefit. There is also no student-specific housin g mentioned in the plan or any guarantee that these homes will benefit those who are low-income renters.

Removing GST on homes is a great plan; however, students most likely are not planning on going house shopping anytime soon — they are struggling to pay rent. With no targeted support or relief for renters, the housing crisis remains acute for those who are low-income.

Jobs: Green promise

Investments in green energy and public services are presented as a national strategy for sustainable growth. For students who are nearing graduation in fields related to environmental sciences, engineering, trades and public policy, this new investment suggests that the job market will be expanding with the goal of global sustainability in mind.

Yet in this part of the platform, there is little mention of students and new graduates specifically. There is no plan to implement direct support for entry-level positions in new industries. For students graduating with less “green” disciplines, the platform offers even less. The economic future for Liberals is greener, yes, but not more inclusive for all disciplines.

Education: No more space on the platform?

The liberals party platform is notably quiet on post-secondary education. There are no promises of expanded financial aid or student grants. Nor is there any plan to reduce the cost of education and provide support for international students who face very limited protections and outrageous fees.

The absence of a strong education policy stands in stark contrast to previous Liberal platforms, which included plans for loan reform and tuition subsidies.

Healthcare: protecting accessibility

Healthcare is a top priority for many Canadians, and the Liberal platform promises to address the issues of long hospital wait times, a lack of beds for long-term care facilities and the mental health crisis within the country. While yes, health care is under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, the federal government under the Liberal Party would be open to working with legislative governments and Indigenous Peoples to provide a higher standard of care for all.

First and foremost, the Liberals promise to expand eligibility for dental coverage for Canadians aged 18 to 64. On the topic of pharmacare, they would continue with the current system of providing support for medications like insulin and birth control. They have also pledged $52 million for 16 national projects under the Foreign Credential Recognition Program, which would help internationally trained professionals enter fields like healthcare when they immigrate to Canada, increasing the workforce for healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the Liberal Party promises to invest $4 billion into building and upgrading local health clinics, which could include upgrading equipment to provide better care for patients. In terms of reproductive health, the Liberals promise to create a permanent reproductive health fund, which would increase efforts to expand research into postpartum care. Lastly, the party looks to establish a long-term mental health fund specifically aimed at providing mental health supports and services to young Canadians.

Again, as with their other platform points, the Liberal Party seems comfortable in maintaining what Canadians know and are comfortable with. But are we truly comfortable with what we have, as our healthcare workers are bearing the weight of a failing system?

The Verdict: Not transformative

The Liberals’ platform offers stability, especially in the face of Trump’s administration, and the party is moving cautiously. There are no sweeping promises for students or Canadians as a whole, such as tuition or rent support. For those who desire a predictable party, this may be reassuring.

What’s missing from this party’s platform is a sense of urgency. Students are not just seeking help; they require it. With uncertainty looming in Canada’s future alongside rising and unaffordable costs of living, the Liberal party’s platform does not do enough to centre those who need change immediately, such as those from low-income households. In this election, the Liberal party is asking students to bet on long-term change over short-term gain.