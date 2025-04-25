Will the NDP deliver for students? Lofty promises, complex realities

By Vama Saini, April 25 2025—

As Canada’s next federal election approaches, the New Democratic Party (NDP) is putting forward a platform that appeals to progressive values and youth concerns. On paper, it promises a student-friendly future: free tuition, affordable housing, stronger mental health care and action on climate. But beneath the surface, students are left facing a familiar question: how much of this is practical policy, and how much is political theatre?

Education: Free tuition is the dream, but where’s the plan?

Let’s start with what matters most to many post-secondary students: education costs. The NDP wants to “work towards free university and college tuition.” That’s a bold, sweeping promise — and a clear contrast to the Liberals’ incremental approach and the Conservatives’ hands-off stance. But how realistic is it?

Education is primarily a provincial responsibility, and provinces have wildly different attitudes toward funding universities. Without full provincial buy-in, the federal government cannot mandate tuition reductions or elimination. The NDP promises to “work with” provinces and territories, but doesn’t detail what kind of incentives, penalties or legislation would actually be on the table. There’s no clear timeline, cost projection or roadmap for negotiation, leaving this flagship promise more aspirational than actionable.

That said, the elimination of federal interest on student loans is more within reach, and a move that would immediately benefit thousands of indebted graduates. The NDP also wants to increase Canada Student Grants, which is important, particularly for students from low-income households. Still, grants often don’t cover the total cost of living and tuition, and the platform lacks specifics on how much additional funding would be offered or who qualifies.

Critically, the NDP says little about research funding, graduate student support or the precarious employment many students face in academia. There’s also a lack of policy on international students, despite their growing numbers and the outsized tuition fees they pay.

Housing: A promise to build, but can students afford to wait?

With the cost of living crisis at a breaking point, housing is central to student life — especially in university towns where demand outpaces supply. The NDP pledges a $16-billion plan to build three million affordable homes over five years. The focus includes rent-controlled units, co-ops and student-friendly models and proposes converting Crown land into housing.

It’s one of the most ambitious housing platforms on offer — but there are caveats. Construction is slow. Even in optimistic timelines, these homes won’t exist for several years. Zoning laws, municipal bottlenecks and skilled labour shortages can grind such initiatives to a halt. And while this housing is labelled “affordable,” there’s no clear pricing threshold or guarantee that it will be within reach of student budgets.

The NDP also promises to ban corporate landlords from acquiring affordable rental housing and end federal support for landlords who hike rents excessively. That’s a significant regulatory move — one that would signal a major shift in federal housing policy. But the legal and economic implications of banning specific buyers from property markets are immense, and could trigger constitutional or international trade challenges. It’s a bold promise, but not one that the NDP explains how they’ll implement.

More immediate relief might come through reforms to the Rental Protection Fund and an expanded Public Land Acquisition Fund, but again, these are structural fixes — not overnight solutions for students being squeezed by rent now.

Income, jobs and the cost of living: Good intention, modest impact

Many students juggle part-time work to pay bills — so the NDP’s proposal to raise the basic personal exemption to $19,500 could help those earning under that threshold avoid federal income tax altogether. They also plan to remove GST from essentials like energy, mobile and internet bills — offering small monthly savings.

But these measures don’t solve the bigger issue: the student job market is increasingly precarious. The NDP’s platform is thin on direct job creation for students or pathways into permanent, meaningful employment post-graduation. There’s no targeted funding for internships, research placements or co-op expansion — all of which are proven bridges between school and stable employment.

On the other hand, the NDP is pledging a more generous Employment Insurance (EI) program — raising the replacement rate to 66 per cent, extending benefits to 50 weeks and lowering the hours needed to qualify. For students who are laid off after seasonal or part-time work, this could offer a new safety net — if they qualify. Many students still fall through EI’s cracks, especially those in part-time or gig work.

Health care and mental health: A promise of inclusion

The NDP is championing universal pharmacare, expanded dental care and more mental health supports — areas where students, especially those without parental insurance coverage, often face gaps.

They’ve also promised to ban U.S.-style private clinics, protecting the integrity of Canada’s public health care system. For students, this ensures that cost won’t become a barrier to basic care — but again, implementation depends on provincial cooperation, and health services on campuses remain underfunded.

Climate and student activism: Symbolism vs. substance

The NDP’s climate platform reflects the values of a generation mobilized by the climate crisis: ending fossil fuel subsidies, expanding green energy, rebating Canadian-made zero-emissions vehicles and taxing imports from countries with poor environmental records.

But for students, especially those who can’t afford a car, the EV rebate may feel disconnected from their reality. There’s also no major emphasis on public transit infrastructure, cycling paths or urban planning — all of which directly impact student mobility and climate emissions.

Moreover, the NDP’s trade retaliation ideas — such as a 100 per cent tariff on all Tesla products if Trump imposes tariffs — are emotionally satisfying but economically risky. There’s a chance such policies could boomerang on Canadian consumers and workers, including recent grads in tech or green energy industries.

The NDP’s platform is ambitious — but are students at the centre?

The NDP are pitching a progressive vision that speaks to the anxieties and hopes of young people: free tuition, affordable housing, public health care and climate justice. It’s a platform full of bold commitments. But the execution remains unclear, and much of the burden lies on other jurisdictions: provinces, municipalities and private sector stakeholders.

For students, the appeal of the NDP is real. But so is the risk of being an afterthought in the implementation phase. With timelines stretching beyond typical university degrees and key proposals left underdeveloped, the question isn’t whether the NDP means well — it’s whether they’re ready to prioritize students in more than just their slogans.