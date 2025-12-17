Alberta Theatre Projects presents: The Wizard Of Oz

By Laura Beldor, December 17 2025—

Alberta Theatre Projects (ATP) is one of the most prominent theatre companies based in Calgary, known for providing audiences with exciting theatrical experiences. This holiday season, ATP will be staging performances of The Wizard of Oz.

Haysam Kadri, the Artistic Director for the theatre company and Tracey Power, director and choreographer for the production, spoke with the Gauntlet about bringing the timeless classic to the stage.

The Wizard of Oz is a tale that has stood the test of time. The adventures of Dorthy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man and Cowardly Lion have captivated audiences for over a century. Today, The Wizard of Oz still has a major impact on our culture, with new interpretations, such as the Wicked movies, allowing the story to reach the younger generations.

“Oz is having a renaissance right now,” said Kadri. “But what’s exciting is that audiences can experience the magic of Oz through live theatre here in Calgary.”

The Wizard of Oz is one of the major shows that is a part of Alberta Theatre Projects’ 2025-2026 season called “A Season of Legends.” Their focus for this season is to bring stories that are widely known and beloved to the stage.

“The movie is iconic and the story is iconic. What we wanted to do for the ‘Season of Legends’ is bring a connection to iconic pieces,” said Kadri.

There are many specific aspects of The Wizard of Oz that audiences expect to see when watching any version of the show, such as the yellow brick road, the green witch and Dorothy’s gingham dress. This production will have all those classic elements, but with Alberta Theatre Production’s unique spin on the story.

“You don’t want an audience to come to the theatre expecting to see a movie,” said Power. “We want to have a fresh take on the story so that [audiences] feel like they’re seeing or experiencing The Wizard of Oz for the first time.”

The Wizard of Oz has been a large cultural zeitgeist for so long, not only because of its music, costumes and visuals, but also because of how its themes transcend time. The story is one of friendship, hope and heart. In today’s climate, where individuals are more isolated than ever — the message that no matter who you are, you can find the place where you belong.

“It’s a really important story that new generations should hear and should come along for the journey,” said Tracy. “ It’s about going on this adventure, but also valuing home. I hope that we are giving Calgary audiences a show that is going to connect with lots of young people.”

Performances of The Wizard of Oz will be running Nov. 25 to Jan. 4. More information can be found at albertatheatreprojects.com