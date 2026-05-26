Calgary Expo 2026: A spellbinding conversation with The Fairly OddParents voice actors 

By Laura Beldor, May 26 2026—

Every year, Calgary Expo provides fans a chance to meet the artist involved in their favourite pieces of media. Included in the guest lineup for this year’s convention were Suzanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris, known for their roles in “The Fairly OddParents”. Both voice actors sat down with the Gauntlet to discuss voice acting and their experience meeting fans at Calgary Expo.

Beginning as a series of shorts on Nickelodeon, The Fairly OddParents grew to be one of the most popular and influential kids’ TV shows of the last few decades. Many millennials and Gen Z grew up watching the adventures of Timmy and his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda. The series appealed to many because of its fast-paced humour and over-the-top antics of its characters. The show also centred around a concept that lots of kids dreamed of, being able to have almost any wish granted, no matter how fantastical or wacky.

Norris and Blakeslee described how they began their careers in various segments of the entertainment industry, Blakeslee in theatre and Norris in live-action film and television. Blakesey spoke about auditioning for her first voiceover role after starring in a musical, while Norris details how he was inspired by a friend to become involved in animated programming. The pair are both thankful for the success and opportunities their initial ventures into voice acting allotted them.

“It’s just been a blessing, you know. This job is fantastic,” said Blakeslee

Both Norris and Blakeslee eventually were brought on to The Fairly OddParents, which went on to become one of Nickelodeon’s longest-running cartoons. The original show had 10 seasons with over 170 episodes being produced. Along with Cosmo and Wanda, Norris and Blakeslee also voice many other characters throughout the show, such as Timmy’s Mom and Dad and other fairies that appeared in the show. They describe how much they enjoy being able to embody a variety of zany characters through these roles. The pair agree that throughout the entirety of the series’ run, the various songs sung by their characters, Cosmo and Wanda, were their favourite to record.

“The songs are so sweet, and they’re so much fun,” said Norris. “There was a whole episode called ‘School’s Out, the Musical’. That was our most fun to record. Just because [Blakeslee and I] could sing together.”

Norris and Blakeslee spent their time at Calgary Expo 2026 speaking at panels and signing autographs. They describe enjoying attending conventions because it allows them to meet fans of their work. The pair described one of their favourite parts of the weekend as seeing individuals who dressed as Cosmo and Wanda.

“Meeting the fans has been awesome,” said Blakeslee. “There are so many great people. For many people, this means so much to them, and it has meaning for us too.”

Altogether, conventions like Calgary Expo not only provide meaningful experiences for fans but also allow artists like Norris and Blakeslee to witness how influential their work has been on the lives of many people.