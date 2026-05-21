CUFF 2026: Camp is the epitome of a feminine fever dream

By Leigh Patrick, May 21 2026—

Avalon Fast’s second feature film, Camp, which closed out the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF), is a haunting, sensory-rich exploration of girlhood that feels less like a traditional narrative and more like a fever dream caught on film. Following her debut, Fast continues to carve out a niche for folk-horror-adjacent storytelling, where the atmosphere is as much a character as the protagonists themselves.

The story follows Emily, a troubled young woman who takes a job as a counselor at a remote camp designed for troubled youth. The irony of her position is immediate; Emily isn’t there to lead so much as she is there to hide. She is a vessel of unprocessed trauma, attempting to outrun the tragedies of her past, in which she was a defining factor.

Upon her arrival deep in the woods, the isolation of the setting serves as the perfect canvas for Emily’s internal state. However, the anticipated coldness of the wilderness is replaced by the unsettlingly warm embrace of her fellow counsellors.

The heart of Camp lies in its portrayal of the female community. The other counselors wrap Emily in a veil of peace and forgiveness, offering her an almost cult-like sanctuary. Fast captures the specific, often surreal intensity of adolescent and young-adult bonds—how they can be simultaneously life-saving and suffocating.

The fever-dream production style is the film’s strongest asset. Fast uses the forest’s natural, claustrophobic beauty to create a world that feels disconnected from modern reality. The sound design and cinematography work in tandem to keep the audience off balance, echoing Emily’s fragile mental state. It is a dark coming-of-age story that eschews the genre’s tropes in favour of something more visceral and abstract.

Camp is a bold look at the lengths we go to in search of a way to feel good again. While its ethereal pacing might challenge those looking for a standard horror film, it is a rewarding experience for anyone interested in the intersection of trauma and the transformative power of the feminine collective.

Although the festival itself has ended, there are still tons of events put on throughout the year. To learn more about them, check out CUFF’s website here.