Calgary Expo 2026: Hobbits reunite for LOTR’s 25th anniversary

By Hannah Caparino, May 21 2026—

Calgary will be receiving visitors from the Shire as the four Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings made an appearance at Calgary Expo 2026. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd came to Calgary as part of the 25th Anniversary of the LOTR films.

Each member was made most famous for portraying the four Hobbits, Wood played Frodo Baggins, Asting played Samwise Gamgee, Monaghan played Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Boyd played Peregrin “Pippin” Took. In a panel titled “An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years”, led by Clair Lim, each actor was introduced to the Calgary Expo stage one by one wearing custom made Calgary Flames jerseys.

Before talking about their memories on set, the group played a fun game of charades to get them warmed up for the panel. Following the game Lin began the discussion by introducing how they are embarking on their 25th anniversary tour and suggested that they start the panel by talking about their stories on The Lord of the Rings set.

Leading the discussion was Astin as he talked about how some aspects of life would not have happened if not for The Lord of the Rings, and that there are feelings of consistently looking back on such a monumental film. On the topic of looking back, Monaghan and Boyd in particular discussed how the wrapping of the films was emotional, and that the common practice of gifting cards was a cherished moment among the cast members. Wood himself wrote and gave cards to the cast and crew in the voice of Frodo Baggins.

It is the sentimental moments like these that would captivate the fans in the audience. The knowledge and memories shared among the cast make the love for the franchise all the more poignant, as audience members laugh or chuckle at the men’s remarks. Their fond memories make the films beloved by fans as both the cast and Lin relish in the collective love and appreciation for the world that J.R.R Tolkien created over 60 years ago.

The panel made it clear that the impact the films had on the cast members themselves was life changing. In the quiet moments of filming, Monaghan retold the stories of how the four Hobbits would fall asleep in each other’s trailers. With him describing that the intimate and brotherly relationship seen onscreen was incredibly palatable because of the bond that was shared offscreen. The joy in making the films was retained even in the present day as they share their stories.

Astin in particular made this clear as the ripple effects of their roles in The Lord of the Rings’ impact how they interact with those closest to them. Each actor represents the essence of The Lord of the Rings franchise, and continues to keep it alive by continuing to share how LOTR has continued to impact their lives. Simple props like Sam’s sword holds immense value, not only to Astin, but to his family. Astin’s family was brought together over stories like The Lord of the Rings in a similar way that many long lasting and permanent bonds have been created because of a shared love of the novels, films and more.\

Wood’s life as an actor was forever changed due to the series, his time as Frodo Baggins was remarked in his note about how the films were shot during an analog existence. Woods recounts that during this time predating social media that Peter Jackson gifted them with a book filled with memories while filming. Audiences relish in Wood’s experience learning to embody Frodo Baggins and retell his story of having to live in the world of the Shire and protecting Middle Earth; all the while he discussed how filming during an analog period of time means that the connections are all the more fruitful and essential.

For more information on Calgary Expo 2026 and The Lord of the Rings 25th anniversary special, click on the website.