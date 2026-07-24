Calgary Stampede 2026: The Beaches bring the rodeo to an exciting close 

by Laura Beldor, July 24 2026—

On July 13, Canadian band, The Beaches performed on the Coca-Cola Stage for the final night of the Calgary Stampede. To cap off the festival, the group delivered a fun and unapologetically queer set.

Hailing from Toronto, The Beaches are a four-piece made up of members Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl, and Eliza Enman-McDaniel. Formed in 2009, the all-female band has seen major success in recent years, from performing at Coachella in 2025 to having their music featured in the wildly popular Amazon Prime television show Off Campus. Having headlined at Stampede in 2024 and performed at the Grey Eagle Casino, the seven-time Juno winners are no strangers to Calgary. Their return is a testament to the mutual appreciation between the group and their fans in the city.

The band kicked off their performance with “Takes One To Know One” and “Touch Myself,” songs from their latest album No Hard Feelings. From the first note, the group brought an infectious energy onto the stage. Microphone in hand, vocalist Jordan Miller freely spun and pranced around the stage as she sang. Guitarist Kylie Miller and Leandra Earl matched her energy, not letting their instruments stop them from moving to the beat. The audience matched the members’ enthusiasm; dancing and singing along with the same vigour as the band.

For the group, music is a conduit to share their personal stories about love and relationships unabashedly. One example of this is “Did I Say Too Much”, a track introduced by Earl during the performance, describing how the song was inspired by the guitarists’ tumultuous romance with a woman. During their concert, many attendees excitedly waved around posters that showcased their favourite lyrics by the band. These displays illustrated how a major part of the band’s appeal is the way the content of their songs resonates with many.

Throughout the night, the group interacted with the crowd in fun and interesting ways. “Jocelyn” from their latest album was a song directly inspired by a fan of The Beaches. It is only fitting that they use their performance of the song as an opportunity to engage with the audience. During the song, Jordan moves off the stage towards the front row of the pit, concertgoers ecstatically reaching out and taking her hand as she sings directly to them. Towards the end of the song, she makes her way to a young fan whom she chooses to be “Jocelyn” for the night, awarding her with a sash to commemorate the moment.

Another opportunity that The Beaches took to connect with fans was the “Lesbian of the Year” competition inspired by the band’s song of the same name. For the challenge, guitarist Earl handpicked 4 members of the audience and let the crowd choose who they wished to be crowned the champion.

The last section of the performance consisted of many of the band’s most beloved tracks. This included “Edge of the Earth”, a song many recognized from the Off-Campus series. The band took a moment to speak about how the TV show changed their lives and expressed their gratitude that their music was included in its soundtrack.

Fans went into a frenzy towards the end of the set when the group performed “Blame Brett”, their iconic breakup anthem. Catchy and upbeat, attendees could not resist belting each lyric to the song.

The Beaches at the Coca-Cola Stage was the perfect farewell to Stampede 2026. The group’s magnetic stage presence, lively exchanges with fans and their signature blend of indie, rock and pop allowed the festival to end on a high note.