Calgary Folk Music Festival 2026 Day 1: Performers put on an unforgettable show at the ATB Main Stage 

By Laura Beldor, July 24 2026—

Despite the cloudy skies and air thick with wildfire smoke, individuals made their way in droves to Prince Island Park for the first day of this year’s Calgary Folk Music Festival, one of the city’s major summer music events. At the ATB Main Stage, attendees were treated to a stellar lineup of artists from around the world.

The first performer of the night was Juno- and Polaris-nominated artist Julian Taylor from Toronto. His music can be described as a combination of folk, soul, roots, and country, each song a reflection of the ever-unfolding truths of life. For his artistry, he pulls from the memories of his youth, his experiences on the road and his afro-indigenous identity.

This includes songs such as “Ballad of a Young Troubadour” where he muses about his travelling as a young musician and “Seeds” inspired by the hardships and resilience of indigenous peoples. Accompanying Taylor onstage was his band, composed of talented musicians with strong musical synergy. The performance enthralled the audience, with members of the crowd enthusiastically singing along to each song.

The following performer was Tiken Jah Fakoly, a reggae singer and songwriter hailing from the Ivory Coast. For Fakoly, music is a way to speak out against the systems of oppression and injustice. Joined by his band and backup singers, each song performed during his set described many of the economic, social and institutional barriers faced by the African people and other discriminated groups across the world.

Though Fakoly mostly sang in French, but this did not inhibit festival attendees’ enjoyment of his music, with the crowd finding his just as much entertaining as it was deeply many members of the crowd standing up to dance along to, with audiences beginning to stand up the infectious rhythms did not inhibit festival attendees from enjoying the performance his the infectious rhythm and Joined by his band and backup singers, his set was entertaining as much as it was deeply evocative.

The next artist was Valerie June, a musician from Tennessee. Her distinctive musical style encompasses many of the music genres associated with the American South: country, bluegrass and roots. She is a Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed artist praised by artists such as Bob Dylan. June walked onto the stage covered in sparkles and adorned with butterflies; her distinctive fashion heightened the whimsy she brought to her performance.

During her set, she spoke about her staunch belief in the ability of music to connect people, a message that resonated with the crowd. She also spoke about the transcendent “voices” that guide the writing process for many of her songs, such as her popular track “Astral Plane”. The otherworldly quality of her voice was a testament to these influences on her music.

Icelandic group Of Monsters and Men were the last act of the night. Formed in 2010, they are one of the most influential bands in the indie and folk landscape today. Their set was composed of their new songs as well as older fan favourites. During the performance, the audience came to life when the band played their more popular tracks such as “Little Talks” and “Love Love Love”, moving and singing in unison.

The group’s sound can be described as “fairytale-esque”, the lyrics of their songs being highly poetic and expressive. This dreamlike quality to their music is heightened by their instrumentals, with members interchanging traditional instruments such as guitars and drums for instruments such as accordion and melodica. Overall, the group was a showcase of each member’s extreme talent as both performers and songwriters.

Information about performances, tickets and passes for Calgary Folk Music Festival 2026 can be found here.