Letter to the Editor: Congratulations Graduates from Senator Doug Black

Dear Alberta Graduate,

Congratulations – you did it! Years of hard work have earned you your degree, diploma, or certificate, and you should be immensely proud of your accomplishment. Graduation is an important milestone in life. It symbolizes the transition from adolescence to adulthood and opens the door for greater opportunities. COVID-19 may have disrupted your graduation plans, but it takes nothing away from your cause for celebration.

As the graduating class of 2020, you face a unique set of challenges. But I urge you not to get discouraged. This time of uncertainty is also a time of opportunity. I encourage you to make the most of this period by using the time for self-reflection, volunteerism, skills development, and other character-building activities. Now is the time to do some of the things you previously wished you had time to do: learn another language, read about those who inspire you, participate in a community clean up, or help package food at your local food bank. The opportunities are there and you have the potential to make a meaningful difference.

I’ve met thousands of young Albertans in my travels as a senator. It gives me great hope that your generation will shape this province and this country in the years to come. You are a generation of kind, determined, and passionate citizens who embody inclusivity and understand the importance of community. While COVID-19 has been challenging, and there will be more obstacles ahead, you are an Albertan. Albertans persevere, innovate, and build towards a better future. I know you will be successful, whatever path you choose. You have been extended a brief break in time – use it to grow and build your character. The promise of Alberta and Canada await.

Sincerely,

Senator Doug Black, Q.C.

Letters to the Editor published in the Gauntlet‘s opinion section do not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board. The Gauntlet retains the right to edit submissions for brevity and clarity.