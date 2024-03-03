2024 SU general election: School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Faculty representative

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Faculty Representative. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

JULIA LAW

Julia Law is a student running for the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape (SAPL) faculty representative position. Law did not interview with the Gauntlet so here is what you can expect solely based on her platform.

Law aims to act as a bridge between students and student life but does not provide tangible strategies to do so. She also aims to maintain positive relationships with professors but does not specify how this goal will benefit the students she plans to represent.

Lastly, Law states that she aims to be a point of contact for SAPL students so that they can share their concerns. Overall, Law’s platform is generic and lacks focus.

All undergraduate students in the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Julia Law for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.