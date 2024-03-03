2024 SU general election: Faculty of Law representative

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for Faculty of Law Representative. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

SAFAA AL-KHAZ’ALY

Safaa Al-Khaz’aly did not interview with the Gauntlet, so here’s what students can expect from her based on her platform.

Al-Khaz’aly notes first that she will continue to “bolster mental health awareness throughout [the Faculty of Law] by working with the Wellness Centre, ASSIST and the Faculty of Law to bring more accessible mental health services”. She writes that this includes ensuring that students have access to counselling, drop-in peer support groups, stress-coping workshops and mental health awareness campaigns.

Another point, Al-Khaz’aly makes is to host more student panels with the specific aim of connecting first-year students with upper-years as well as working with the Faculty of Law to bring in more experts from the Canadian legal community. Lastly, Al-Khaz’aly plans to liaise between her faculty and resource centres around campus to ensure these resources are accessible to law students.

All this considered, Al-Khaz’aly is a strong candidate for this position as she maintains a tight scope on her faculty.

All undergraduate students in the Faculty of Law can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Safaa Al-Khaz’aly for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.